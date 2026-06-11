Thabile Sibeko's remarks spark outrage as Nigerians repatriated from South Africa amid rising xenophobic violence

Sibeko attributes drug-related issues to Nigerians, igniting social media backlash for her comments

Over 1,000 Nigerians register for voluntary return, citing fears for their safety in South Africa

Controversy has erupted after a South African woman, Thabile Sibeko, who identified herself as president of the Inizwe Nathi Party, made inflammatory remarks while bidding farewell to Nigerians being repatriated from South Africa.

Sibeko spoke to journalists at an airport as the first group of 262 Nigerians, mainly women and children, departed the country following weeks of anti-foreigner violence.

Xenophobia: Viral Video Shows What South African Leader Called Nigerians as They Leave the Country

Source: Getty Images

“I’m here to bid farewell to Nigeria, to make sure that they are leaving our country and to say to them bye-bye, Nigeria,” she said.

Nigerians return amid xenophobic attacks

The returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos as concerns continued to grow over attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.

During her remarks, Sibeko accused Nigerians of contributing to drug-related problems in the country and claimed this had fuelled resentment among some South Africans.

She further stated:

“Nigeria is horrible, these people are horrible.”

The comments quickly drew criticism on social media, with many describing them as offensive and unfair to Nigerians living and working in South Africa, Punch reported.

More evacuations expected

The repatriation exercise comes amid heightened tensions over immigration in South Africa. Authorities there have maintained that the operation is part of routine immigration enforcement.

However, Nigerian officials insist many of those returning are fleeing xenophobic attacks and intimidation.

A second flight carrying additional Nigerians from a group of 586 processed for return is expected to depart on June 15, Vanguard reported.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said more than 1,000 citizens had registered for voluntary return as fears over safety continue to grow.

Xenophobia: Nigerians recount ordeal

Nigerians who recently returned from South Africa have shared accounts of what they termed harsh treatment, insecurity, and discrimination during their stay.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the first set of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos around 11 am on Thursday, June 11.

Source: Legit.ng