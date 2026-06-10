Telecom operators have compensated over 75 million Nigerians with free airtime amid poor network complaints

NCC mandates automatic compensation for subscribers affected by service quality issues across Nigeria's telecom sector

Challenges persist in telecommunication, including vandalism and infrastructure limitations, despite significant investments

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Telecom operators, including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile, have compensated more than 75 million subscribers with free airtime following persistent complaints over poor network quality across Nigeria.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) disclosed the development in a communiqué released after its 109th board meeting held on May 25, 2026, describing the move as one of the biggest consumer compensation exercises ever recorded in Africa’s telecom sector.

Telcos obey NCC, compensate 75 million subscribers over poor network. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The compensation followed a directive issued by the NCC on March 29, 2026, ordering telecom operators to provide automatic airtime compensation to customers affected by poor service delivery.

How subscribers qualified for compensation

According to the NCC, subscribers became eligible for compensation if they experienced poor network performance in areas where operators failed to meet the commission’s quality-of-service benchmarks.

The compensation was calculated based on users’ average spending patterns in affected locations.

This means customers who regularly suffered from dropped calls, unstable internet connections, slow data speeds, or prolonged network outages may have received airtime credits directly from their telecom providers.

Importantly, subscribers were not required to apply for the compensation manually, as operators were directed to credit affected customers automatically.

“The board noted substantial progress in the implementation of the commission’s directive, particularly the full compliance, which has resulted in compensation being offered to over 75 million affected subscribers,” the communiqué stated.

NCC is still verifying telecom operators’ claims

Despite the massive compensation rollout, the telecom regulator said it is still carrying out independent verification exercises to ensure all eligible customers are captured, according to a report by Punch.

The commission encouraged subscribers to continue reporting unresolved network issues and engage with the regulator where necessary.

“The board further acknowledged ongoing efforts to independently validate operators’ claims and ensure all eligible subscribers receive compensation due to them,” the statement added.

Nigeria currently has more than 200 million active mobile subscriptions, meaning a significant percentage of telecom users may benefit from the compensation exercise.

Why network problems persist

The NCC said the intervention became necessary due to growing consumer frustration over deteriorating service quality despite massive investments by telecom companies.

Nigeria’s telecom sector continues to battle several challenges, including rising data demand, limited fibre infrastructure, vandalism of telecom equipment, and increasing pressure on mobile broadband networks.

Industry figures show telecom operators, tower companies, and other players spent about N2.13 trillion on infrastructure and network upgrades in 2025 alone.

Operators are also expected to invest another N1.86 trillion in 2026 to improve network coverage, expand capacity, and strengthen service delivery nationwide.

Telecom infrastructure under pressure

The NCC also revealed that tower companies directed to reinvest regulatory fines into infrastructure upgrades through escrow arrangements have only partially complied.

The commission warned that full compliance is necessary to improve network reliability sustainably.

Beyond infrastructure funding, the regulator identified vandalism of telecom facilities as one of the biggest threats to service quality across the country, despite telecom infrastructure being classified as critical national assets.

To address the issue, the NCC said it is considering additional security measures, including the establishment of a Communications Industry Security Trust Fund aimed at protecting telecom infrastructure nationwide.

Push for better internet and data services

The commission further noted that fibre-to-the-home expansion is gradually improving, although access remains below national demand.

Nigerians get free airtime as telcos compensate 75 million subscribers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to the NCC, wider fibre deployment and stronger broadband backbone infrastructure will help reduce pressure on mobile networks and lower the cost of internet services over time.

The latest compensation programme signals a tougher regulatory stance by the NCC as it intensifies efforts to hold telecom operators accountable and improve customer experience in Nigeria’s highly competitive telecom market.

Telcos set to resume airtime, data lending

Legit.ng earlier reported that Millions of Nigerian mobile subscribers could soon regain access to airtime and data lending services following the decision of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to suspend the enforcement of its controversial 2025 digital lending regulations.

The development comes after the Federal High Court in Lagos issued an ex parte order directing the commission to halt the implementation of the Digital, Electronic Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations 2025 (DEON Regulations).

The order was granted by Justice A.L. Allagoa and is expected to remain in effect for 14 days pending further proceedings in the case.

Source: Legit.ng