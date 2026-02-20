Yhemo Lee has waded into the ongoing conversation about false allegations, explaining why protecting women from abuse should not leave men vulnerable to life-destroying accusations

The influencer referenced several cases where men suffered irreversible damage before being cleared of false sexual claims

Yhemo Lee stated that false accusations not only ruin innocent men but also create doubt around genuine female assault victims, making it harder for people who truly need justice to get help

Nigerian nightlife personality Yhemo Lee has spoken out about the ongoing controversy surrounding TikTok creator Mirabel’s false allegation and arrest, stating that society must protect women from abuse while also safeguarding men from wrongful claims.

His comments, shared in a detailed post on his Instagram story on February 20, have sparked conversations online as he explained the dangers of false accusations and their lasting impacts.

Nigerian nightlife personality Yhemo Lee speaks out on the Mirabel false allegation controversy, urging society to protect both women and men. Photo credit: yhemo_lee/mirabel

Source: Instagram

He explained that while protecting women remains a priority, men should not be left vulnerable to allegations that can destroy careers, reputations, and even lives.

Yhemo Lee pointed out that some individuals have faced irreversible damage before the truth eventually came to light.

To drive home his point, he referenced past cases where athletes and public figures suffered greatly due to false accusations, mentioning former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy as an example of how damaging such claims can be.

After explaining the importance of balance, the influencer noted that false allegations could also harm genuine victims, as they may lead to scepticism and demands for proof in real cases.

He warned that this trend risks undermining justice for those who truly need it.

His post reads:

"It's Quite unfortunate that feminism is really eating deep into some of our women that they even forget they have fathers and brothers. We have always been about “Say no to R*pe” As a matter of fact made sure any man found guilty of r*pe should be given the most severe punishment as it is one of the most cruel acts ever. But this one time we are literally saying as much as we protect our women from R*pe, we should also make sure to protect our MEN from false accusers too. As it is also life ruining."

Yhemo Lee weighs in on the Mirabel false allegation row, warning that wrongful claims destroy lives and weaken justice for real victims. Photo credit: yhemo_lee/mirabel

Source: Instagram

He recalled instances where men were wrongly accused, including Justin UG, NEO, and a student named David from Obafemi Awolowo University, who was later cleared after an apology video surfaced.

Yhemo Lee questioned whether such apologies could ever repair the damage done.

He wrote:

"A man took his own life sometime as seen on X after he was accused wrongly… My question is would an apology video be enough from a man found guilty? I guess we all know the answer."

Finally, he urged humanity to prevail over gender wars, reminding people that false claims not only ruin men but also weaken the fight for justice for real victims.

"Stop abusing women!! At the same time stop accusing men wrongly… Must it be a gender war all the time? Where have you lot put humanity?"

Check out the comments of Yhemo Lee on Mirabel's case below:

Netizens react to Yhemo Lee's post on false accusations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Said @mr_joshcfr:

"Avoid any woman that always talk ill of men every time. They're dangerous, man has never done them any good despite men have been the one sponsoring their lifestyle."

Commented @scr_scr1:

"Would an apology video be enough for a man found guilty of Grape — that statement is goated 🙌"

Wrote @beeclassic_collections:

"He's right that a false claim can ruin a reputation forever even if cleared."

Reacted @yp_heart:

"So sad 😢 most women are not being loved properly by their fathers, so they grew up hating men."

Added @utinenobong:

"After reading through the comments section, men pls n pls be safe n be very careful with any woman u allow to come ur space."

Commented @chiamakaz01:

"This thing con be like some women grew up hating men? Don't even say they have fathers and brothers."

Yhemo Lee blasts Opeyemi Famakin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yhemo Lee clashed with food critic Opeyemi Famakin over his wife Thayour B.’s luxury perfume, Pomelle.

The disagreement started after Famakin rated the ₦160,000 fragrance a 5.5/10, criticising its packaging and price despite praising the scent as sweet and pleasant.

Yhemo Lee fired back, stating that the perfume had sold out twice, with over 1,000 bottles sold and accused Famakin of bitterness. He also alleged that the critic had previously demanded ₦6 million for a promotional review when the product launched.

Source: Legit.ng