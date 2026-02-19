Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has publicly criticised her nephew's wife, Judy Austin, accusing her of hypocrisy after she shared marriage advice online

Rita questioned how Judy could advise women not to marry men because they got pregnant for them when she did the same with Yul Edochie while he was still married to May Edochie

The veteran actress said Judy is unfit to advise young ladies and should stop forming a saint online when her history speaks loudly

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie has strongly criticised her colleague Judy Austin after the latter shared advice on marriage.

Legit.ng recently reported that Judy Austin urged women to be intentional with their partners, stressing that many prefer to play the victim instead of working towards a happy union.

Rita Edochie criticises Judy Austin for giving marriage advice while she's guilty of the same thing she preaches against.

Hours later, Rita Edochie questioned why Judy would speak against actions she herself had been involved in, pointing out contradictions in her message.

Rita’s reaction came through a lengthy Instagram post where she reminded Judy of her relationship with her nephew, Yul Edochie.

She pointed out that Judy Austin became pregnant for Yul while he was still married to May Edochie. She asked how someone with such a history could now warn others against marrying because of pregnancy.

Rita stated that this amounted to hypocrisy and accused Judy of trying to cover up her past with moral lessons.

Rita Edochie tells Judy Austin to stop deceiving people.

The actress emphasised that advice should come from a place of truth and not from the same mistakes one is guilty of.

She noted that Judy’s attempt to present herself as a role model online was misleading, insisting that her history was too public to be ignored.

Rita Edochie further stated that people who have lived by questionable values should not be the ones guiding young women, adding that Judy’s advice sounded more like self-judgement than genuine wisdom.

In her post, Rita emphasised that Judy was unfit to counsel others on marriage matters and accused her of chasing relevance by stirring conversations online.

"When you see an advice that contradicts your person simply shut up 🤫 and rest at one corner, some people are very incompetent and ineligible for the kind of advice they dish out solu okwu onu m mana eso na omume m, impossible !!!! If you must preach it... then you must be a perfect example. Rita Edochie"

She concluded by urging people like Judy Austin to stop deceiving the public with advice that contradicts their own actions, stating that a broken vessel cannot teach others how to remain whole.

Check out Rita Edochie's fiery post against Judy Austin below:

Netizens react to Rita Edochie's criticism of Judy Austin

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@xtiee4luv said:

"This is very deep and very well said he who must come to equity will come with clean hands."

@adeglory.foodempire commented:

"Sometimes people advice people based on the experience they have had. They don't want them to pass through what they passed through and it is ok."

@kawaisydolinezegba reacted:

"Your opinion count so much mummy Rita, one with you is a majority, darkness has nothing to do with light, let's call a spade a spade❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@masafikingsley wrote:

"I use to like this woman on her movie not until she started behaving like small small piking, you don't respect your self, know these and know your boundaries."

@classicebony8 said:

"Like this is 100% true. Some people just copy and paste advice that clearly says otherwise about them."

@akuchukwuifunanya commented:

"Women are always the prize. Y would a married man leave his family to meet another woman not only that married her and u all are blaming the woman. What if the man use jazz on her that she don't know what she is doing."

