Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala recently made waves over her display at a party

A video captured the female football star's reaction after her male colleague kissed her on the cheek

The video stirred up discussion online as netizens shared diverse opinions about the viral moment

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala was among guests who showed up at fellow male professional footballer Ishola Junior Olaitan's daughter’s naming ceremony on Friday, June 13, 2026.

The highlight from the celebration was a video that captured Oshoala's reaction after the host, Olaitan, kissed her on the cheeks as they conversed in low tones.

Asisat Oshoala celebrates with male colleague Ishola Junior Olaitan. Credit: asisat_oshoala

Source: Instagram

While the footballer's response might have been an innocent move, it has, however, captured attention on social media, amassing waves of reactions from Nigerians.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala used her platform to make a powerful appeal to President Bola Tinubu over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of Nigeria.

Oshoala's intervention comes amid growing public concern over a fresh wave of attacks targeting educational institutions, particularly in Oyo and Borno states.

Mixed feelings trail Asisat Oshoala’s reaction after male colleague kissed her at party. Credit: asisatoshoala

Source: Instagram

The video of Asisat Oshoala's reaction at a party is below:

Reactions to Asisat Oshoala's action in viral video

Reacting, some netizens joked about the reasons she cleaned the kiss, while others dismissed any drama.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Prince_sunpet commented:

"From the way I see it, Asisat even set her cheek for the guy to kiss, Abi na only me see am that way?"

Babatunde2805 wrote:

"Una don start, she did normal thing. Handkerchief were meant to be used on our face. Mouth become watery from the side at times, face becomes oily. Agenda no suppose start because of this."

Promiseokonjo commented:

"The guy think say na Yankee him dey. Omo if na my bae that guy kiss like that we go get issues ooh. Asisat Oshoala was tired of him already? I don't always like it when someone wispers in my ear."

Alexander_gozie said:

"Lmao The way Asisat use handkerchief clean that kiss e sweet me. No be by force o! She clean am sharp sharp like say e dey burn her skin."

Aisha Bukar reacted:

"The way the guy kissed Asisat Oshoala on the cheek and she stylishly used her handkerchief to clean her face is hilarious. She wasn't hiding it at all, even though she thought she did. She would be shocked her self to see her self trending."

slidelly commented:

"Una just useless anyhow for...... person dey wipe sweat una say she clean the kiss. If the guy na person wey no understand now, or person like Davido wey small bait dey trigger, e don start beef be that. Besides the guy sef no be oloorun, na clean boy."

Asisat Oshoala takes a swipe at Morocco

Legit.ng reported that Asisat Oshoala reacted to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final held in Rabat, Morocco, between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.

She insisted that the Senegal national team remain the rightful winners of the 2025 AFCON.

The Super Falcons star suggested that Morocco is only recognised as champions by CAF. The former Arsenal player wrote:

"In CAF book , not in OUR book !!!"

Source: Legit.ng