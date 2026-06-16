A container truck lost control at a Bwari roundabout, killing two passengers and injuring twenty-two others

The driver fled the scene immediately after the vehicle container detached and rolled onto the road

Local residents blamed the structural design of the junction for causing frequent accidents at the location

Two persons lost their lives and approximately 22 others sustained injuries when a container truck crashed at Bwari junction in the Federal Capital Territory.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, June 13, as the vehicle approached a roundabout on its way to Kaduna.

The detached container lying across the Bwari road. Photo: DT

Source: Original

The truck, which was carrying bags of oranges and ginger alongside 35 passengers, lost control while navigating the roundabout, Daily Trust reports.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that the victims were rushed to Bwari General Hospital, where medical staff pronounced two people dead. The injured passengers remain at the facility receiving treatment.

Is the Bwari roundabout a death trap?

The driver abandoned the vehicle immediately after the crash and fled the scene. Witnesses reported that the truck's head remained stationary while the container detached and fell across the road.

Investigations revealed that the vehicle had begun its journey from Lafia in Nasarawa State and was travelling through the Bwari-Jere corridor when the incident took place.

The FRSC Sector Commander for the FCT, Tijjani Ilyasu, confirmed the details of the accident. He also stated that all goods transported by the vehicle had been handed over to the Bwari police division for safekeeping.

Local residents have raised concerns about the design of the roundabout, claiming it has been the location of numerous similar accidents over the years. They argued that the structure poses a particular danger to motorists who are unfamiliar with the area.

Emergency workers gathered at the Bwari junction where the detached container unit blocked the main carriageway. Photo: FRSC

Source: Twitter

Residents demand urgent redesign of accident blackspot

Usman Nasiru, a resident of the area, explained to Daily Trust that the roundabout sits on a lower surface that becomes almost invisible to approaching drivers, especially those visiting for the first time. He added that the roundabout occupies a substantial portion of the road, leaving the carriageway dangerously narrow.

"There is a need to redesign the roundabout in order to save innocent lives," Nasiru stated.

The FRSC sector commander confirmed that an investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching the Bwari junction.

19 Confirmed dead in separate trailer crashes

Earlier in a related story, road accidents have claimed at least 19 lives within 24 hours in Gombe and Plateau states, raising renewed concerns over speeding and reckless driving on major highways during the festive travel period.

In Gombe State, nine people died following a collision involving a trailer and a Sharon bus on the Kaltungo Cham road.

According to Daily Trust, the crash occurred in Kaluwa community within Kaltungo Local Government Area and was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Family members killed in catastrophic Lagos road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos/Ibadan expressway had claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng