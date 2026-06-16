Osun State declares June 17, 2026, a public holiday for Hijira 1448AH celebration

The government encourages peaceful celebration and harmony among residents during the Islamic New Year

Lunar year 1448AH starts June 16, 2026, lasting until around June 5, 2027

Osun state - The Osun state government has declared Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as a public holiday to commemorate Hijira 1448AH, marking the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Rasheed Aderibigbe, in Osogbo on Tuesday, June 16.

Nigerian Governor Declares Public Holiday

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Aderibigbe said the holiday was set aside to enable residents, especially Muslim faithful, celebrate the occasion while promoting peace, unity and togetherness across the state, Punch reported.

“Osun State Government is pleased to announce that Wednesday 17th June, 2026 will be observed as a Public Holiday to commemorate Hijira 1448AH. This celebration marks the beginning of Islamic New Year.

“Consequently, on behalf of Osun State Government, I extend warm greetings to our Muslim Brothers and Sisters as we celebrate Hijira 1448AH,” the statement read partly.

Osun govt urges peaceful celebration

The commissioner also called on residents to avoid conflicts and embrace the spirit of harmony during the celebration.

“May this occasion bring peace, prosperity and unity to our great State,” the statement added.

The government further encouraged citizens to shun rancour and disharmony while participating in activities that promote unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Islamic year 1448AH commenced on Tuesday, June 16, following the sighting of the Muharram crescent moon. The lunar calendar year is expected to run until around June 5, 2027, according to the Gregorian calendar.

UAE declares a public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE is one of the Arab countries that is known for its vibrant mosaic of tradition, culture, and modernity, which are celebrated in some public holidays.

The rest of the public holidays in the year 2026 in the UAE have been compiled as the people anticipate the approved national honours.

These observances are representations of meaningful moments for people to come together, celebrate the country's identity and the values.

Source: Legit.ng