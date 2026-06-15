Residents have alleged non-arrival of electoral officials and materials during Adamawa LG elections in several communities

Voters also claimed voting was restricted to selected polling units amid accusations of limited participation

Election outcomes have, however, triggered complaints over alleged disenfranchisement and credibility concerns across affected areas

Residents in parts of Adamawa state have raised concerns over the conduct of the June 13 local government elections. They alleged that despite the eventual announcement of results, voting did not take place in several polling units.

Controversy trails Adamawa LG elections as residents cry foul over exclusion. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The complaints, which emerged from communities in Demsa, Yola North, and Numan Local Government Areas, centred on alleged non-arrival of electoral officials and materials in some wards, as well as reduced access to voting in others.

In Numan Local Government Area, the election was reportedly suspended and rescheduled for June 15, following concerns linked to the conduct of the exercise, including allegations of insufficient electoral materials and operational challenges.

Residents allege limited voting in Demsa, Yola North

In Demsa Local Government Area, some residents alleged that voting was only conducted in a limited number of polling units.

One resident, Mr. Altam, said he was unable to vote in Dilli Ward.

“I am presently standing at my polling unit in Dilli Ward, but nothing is going on. No electoral officials, no electoral materials. I didn't exercise my right to vote as a Nigerian citizen because someone will be imposed at the end of the day who might not be my candidate," he had told Legit.ng.

Another resident, Bala Mohammed, alleged that voting was restricted to selected areas within the local government.

“It is only in some parts of the community that voting took place in Demsa Local Government Area. Only about 8 units out of 21 units were used. They brought 100 ballot papers for a community of 500 voters, and expect us to believe that an election was conducted. That is lack of transparency,” he alleged.

In Yola North Local Government Area, another resident, Hanisu, also alleged that electoral officials did not show up in several polling units.

“I came to the polling unit, and nothing is happening here. They selected a few units of their choice and conducted the election there, but we, the masses, didn't get the opportunity to vote for our candidate of choice," he said.

"It is so unfair, because I know my candidate as a grassroots politician who has been of help to us in our community."

Voters allege irregular voting and disenfranchisement across Adamawa polling units. Photo: inecngr

Source: Twitter

Residents decry alleged disenfranchisement in Yola North

Similarly, Godwin Ishaya, who termed the situation frustrating, said some residents waited at polling units despite adverse weather conditions.

“I am still waiting here despite the rain because I need to see the end of what Nigeria is referring to as democracy. I see no reason why only 5 few units in a local government of about 15 wards will cast their votes, and at the end of the day, an individual's name will be announced as the winner without the consent of the masses whom he will rule as their leader," Ishaya expressed at the polling unit in Yola North.

Another resident, from Nasarawo community in Yola North, Isa, expressed concern over the credibility of the process:

"All I can say is that Nigeria has failed us; we are no longer practicing democracy but imposition. We no longer have a voice that will be heard because politics has engulfed the minds of our leaders who only care about themselves and families, not the masses."

However, official responses from the electoral authorities and political parties involved were not immediately available at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the election outcome across Adamawa State has continued to generate discussions among political actors and residents, particularly over concerns raised about access to voting in some areas.

FCT council elections: Polling unit results emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that results from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) local government elections began emerging across most polling units.

Residents in the six area councils; AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abaji, voted for 68 positions, as 637 candidates from 17 political parties contested the polls.

Source: Legit.ng