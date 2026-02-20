Mirabel reportedly confessed during a recorded phone call with social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) that her viral assault allegations were fabricated

The TikToker admitted to creating a fake account to send herself threatening messages in a bid to make her initial story more believable to the public

Police sources confirmed that officers are currently stationed at the hospital where she is receiving treatment, ready to take her into custody

The Ogun State Police Command has concluded plans to arrest and prosecute a female TikTok user identified as Mirabel after she allegedly admitted that her earlier sexual assault allegation was false.

The development follows a viral audio conversation between Mirabel and social media personality VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM.

In the recording shared online, Mirabel was heard apologising after being confronted with inconsistencies in her story.

“Yes, sir, please help me, I am very sorry,” she reportedly said during the exchange.

According to details of the conversation, Mirabel acknowledged that some aspects of her earlier account were untrue.

She was also heard admitting to creating a threatening TikTok account herself in a bid to strengthen her initial narrative.

“I have been taking drugs, and I was not thinking clearly when I posted the videos,” she reportedly stated in the audio clip.

The conversation has since altered the direction of public discourse surrounding the case.

Police wait for Mirabel at hospital

A police source, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to address the media, disclosed to The PUNCH that a Divisional Police Officer and other senior officers were stationed at the hospital where Mirabel was receiving treatment.

According to the source, she would be taken into custody upon discharge.

“The DPO and some senior police officers are currently at the hospital where she is admitted. Once she is discharged, she will be taken into custody, and a charge will be prepared against her for trial. The essence is to serve as a deterrent to others,” the source said.

When contacted for an update, the police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, stated that the command was still reviewing the matter and would provide an official statement in due course.

Mirabel raises alarm over assault

Mirabel had earlier alleged via TikTok that she was attacked and sexually assaulted by a stranger who forcibly entered her apartment in the Ogijo area of Ogun State.

The claim drew widespread sympathy online, with many calling for swift action against sexual violence.

Following the report, the Commissioner of Police directed the Divisional Police Officer of the Ibafo Division to immediately contact her.

She later reported at the Ibafo Police Station, where preliminary findings suggested the alleged incident occurred within the Ogijo jurisdiction.

Mirabel was escorted to a medical facility for urgent attention before being transferred to the Ogijo Police Station for documentation and continued investigation.

Due to what authorities described as her fragile condition, she was referred for extended medical care.

