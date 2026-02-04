Yhemo Lee fired back at food critic Opeyemi Famakin over a harsh review of his wife Thayour B's perfume

This came after Famakin posted a video giving the perfume a 5 out of 10 rating, praising the scent but heavily criticising the packaging quality

In response, Yhemo Lee accused Famakin of bitterness, revealing that he had previously charged ₦6 million for a promotional review, which his wife's team turned down

Popular Nigerian influencer Yhemo Lee has clashed with food critic Opeyemi Famakin after he gave a harsh review of his wife Thayour B.’s luxury perfume, Pomelle.

The exchange began when Famakin rated the ₦160,000 fragrance poorly, criticising its packaging and price, which prompted Yhemo Lee to accuse him of bitterness and question his motives.

Famakin had purchased the perfume, labelled “Ian Deux Pomelle,” and shared a video review where he praised the scent as sweet and pleasant but condemned the bottle’s printing quality.

He argued that at such a high price point, customers expect flawless presentation. Although he rated the fragrance itself around 7 out of 10, he reduced the overall score to 5 because of the packaging and cost.

He concluded that the perfume was not bad but failed to meet expectations for its price.

Yhemo Lee replies to Opeyemi Famakin

Yhemo Lee responded strongly through his Instagram story, saying Famakin’s remarks were unfair and misleading.

He pointed out that the perfume had already sold out twice, with over 1,000 bottles purchased, and stated that the Pomelle fragrance was currently the brand’s best seller.

"We no really send you for here. She has sold out that perfume twice with over 1,000 bottles sold. That particular pomelle you kept degrading is currently her best seller. Why don’t you tell everyone the reason why your fat [expletive] is bitter?"

The influencer further alleged that Famakin had previously demanded ₦6 million for a promotional review when the perfume launched, suggesting that the critic’s negative comments stemmed from resentment after the deal did not go through.

"Her marketing team reached out to you when she launched for a video review, you charged 6m. So if dem actually don pay you the 6m na wetin for comot for your mouth be this?? She launched and when you saw that she was doing well, guess who decided to finally buy a bottle and proceeds to on ring light.

"I mean not everyone would like what you do which is fine. But I can’t say oh I love this person and proceeds to say stuff like that when you know you are about to be evil. I would have kept shut if my name wasn’t mentioned. Who you love?"

Reactions as Yhemo Lee slams Opeyemi Famakin

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@bemigho66 said:

"Wow this hits differently you know then from Opeyemi angle all I see is bitterness. Yes bitter she wasn't given that deal of 6M that's all I see."

@1randyx commented:

"i too like yhemo lee the guy too real that opeyemi na fat fool indeed una don see his episode on bae u show very prideful and arrogant thing!!"

@_tzy_9 wrote:

"Opeyemi dey always do too much, once he did not get any benefit from the brand owner he'll do everything to talk down on them, expect him to make more video today to drag yhemo lee."

@Morayo1678 reacted:

"Dirty a$$ fat nose 😂 I had to go back and check his nose again 😂 Yemolee na Baba Bolu's brother? 🤭"

@jay251352 said:

"That opeyimi likes to involve in everything just to stay relevant."

@BadGirl_Jessi wrote:

"That's good for him. He has hijacked enemies for himself 😅"

Opeyemi Famakin criticises popular Ibadan eatery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Opeyemi Famakin ignited reactions after reviewing a popular restaurant in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In the video, Famakin said he visited Item 7 after several recommendations but complained about discovering a bone inside his Shawarma.

He described the experience as confusing despite praising the meal’s rich and meaty taste.

Famakin also rated the fried rice 3.5 out of 10 and gave the Jollof rice 5.5 out of 10. He concluded that his overall experience at the restaurant was 5.2 out of 10.

