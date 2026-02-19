Officials of the Ogun police confirmed that TikToker Mirabel has been hospitalised amid an ongoing sexual assault investigation

Mirabel had alleged sexual assault by a stranger after opening her door, as videos of her claim ignited public outrage

Sexual assault in Nigeria is a pervasive and severe human rights crisis, frequently described by advocates and experts as a "silent epidemic"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Abeokuta, Ogun State - The Ogun state police command has said a TikToker identified as Mirabel is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of an undisclosed hospital as investigations continue into her allegations of sexual assault.

The command’s spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this on Thursday, February 19, during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, monitored by Legit.ng.

Ogun command police spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, discloses the condition of Mirabel, a Nigerian lady trending for alleged assault. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Mirabel: Ogun TikToker hospitalised amid investigation

Babaseyi explained that police established contact with the content creator earlier this week after her viral videos detailing the allegations sparked outrage. According to him, officers traced her to the Ibafo area before determining that the incident she reported occurred in Ogijo, a border community between Lagos and Ogun state.

Babaseyi said:

“When the DPO in Ibafo met with her, she was taken to the hospital for medical analysis. She was not as stable as necessary, but we ensured the investigation continued.

“As we speak, she is in the intensive care unit getting appropriate care. Her medical well-being is more important to us at this point. When she is stable, we can now continue investigations and get the necessary facts."

The interview's video is available to watch on X below:

Recall Mirabel recently posted a series of emotional videos in which she detailed an alleged assault that took place in her home on Sunday, February 15.

In a video posted on her TikTok page on Monday, February 16, she recounted being at home when she heard a knock at her door. Thinking it was a neighbour, she opened it, only for a stranger to allegedly force his way inside.

She stated that during the ensuing struggle, she lost consciousness and later woke up to find she was being assaulted, The Punch noted.

Following the circulation of the video, Mirabel shared a message allegedly sent to her by the man who sexually assaulted her on her TikTok page.

The message, obtained by Legit.ng, showed that the sender identified himself as “Priston”, an account with no followers and no following.

In the message, Priston claimed he sexually assaulted Mirabel because she rejected his advances and refused to give him her phone number.

This, he said, despite Mirabel frequently complimenting his appearance and often remarking that he smelled pleasant.

Priston further boasted that if he were identified and the matter proceeded to court, his wealthy father would ensure it was “buried”.

Priston also claimed he would return in four years to pursue a relationship with Mirabel.

Mirabel, a young Nigerian woman, trends online after alleging assault in a viral TikTok video, igniting widespread reactions. Photo: IG/temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, public reaction has been mixed. While many Nigerians initially expressed sympathy and called for justice, scepticism has emerged in some quarters.

Mirabel: NBS data shows rising assault cases

According to 2017 data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 2,279 cases of sexual assault and indecent assault were reported to the police, with the percentage of incidence among women and minors having increased from 63.0% in 2015 to 69.3% in 2017.

In the same vein, NAPTIP stated that there were just 32 successful sexual assault prosecutions between 2019 and 2020, alarmingly low in a country of more than 200 million people.

Neo Akpofure sues female accuser

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo Akpofure made a move to defend his reputation after an allegation surfaced online.

A user on X with the profile name “the violently wicked” and username “@notralia” accused him of sexual assault, claiming the incident happened during their time at the University of Calabar, in a now-deleted post.

Neo responded by initiating legal proceedings against the accuser.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng