Beloved actress Anne Schedeen from the 1980s sitcom ALF has passed away at the age of 77

Her family shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating her long years of creativity and vibrant spirit

Best remembered as Kate Tanner, she starred in all 101 episodes of the renowned TV show

A popular American actress, best known for her role in a hit 1980s TV show, has died. Anne Schedeen, who played Kate Tanner in ALF, was 77 when she died.

Schedeen's family disclosed her death in a heartwarming statement online, which celebrated her legacy and her hatred for American president Donald Trump. They shared a note with her fans on Facebook on the evening of 14 June to confirm the news.

Anne Schedeen, who played Kate Tanner on ALF, dies at 77. Credit: mirroruk

Source: Instagram

The statement read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip-smart humour, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her."

They described her as "a force" and that it was "unimaginable to think about life without her". The family continued with Schedeen's regular maxim, which was "I'm always with you", remarking that "she's right".

"The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewellery, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honour ... we all love you, Annie," they concluded.

Schedeen was born in Portland, Oregon, in 1949. She studied at the local Portland Civic Theatre before moving to Hawaii to do dinner theatre and then New York for a stint on the stage. She later moved to California to work on television and appeared in many TV shows.

These included the sitcom ALF, which she starred in for its full four-season run on NBC from 1986-1990. The actress appeared in a total of 101 episodes of the show, where she played Kate Tanner, the mother of the family that took in the alien life form that landed in their garden.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, was announced dead.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Talay Riley’s songwriting credits span some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Anne Schedeen’s death at 77 leaves ALF fans heartbroken. Credit: mirroruk

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng