A Nigerian man's decision to leave his homeland in search of better opportunities abroad yielded great results and he shared the evidence online.

He posted photos showing a striking transformation between his former physical condition and his present look.

Man glows up after relocating abroad

The man, who previously worked as a labourer, had undergone an impressive physical metamorphosis since relocating abroad.

Identified as @steezy10 on X, he shared photos contrasting his past and present life, with a throwback picture showing him looking worn out while still in Nigeria, juxtaposed with his 'fresher' and healthier appearance after moving abroad.

This transformation left many netizens in awe and they all took to the comments section to express their thoughts about his change.

According to him, his parents, like many others, had held onto the belief that the country would eventually improve, a notion he chose not to subscribe to.

Instead, he opted to seek greener pastures elsewhere, a decision he is extremely proud of.

He noted that his relocation had rescued him from a life of hardship and possibly worse, allowing him to appreciate his homeland from a distance.

In his words:

"Our parents said Nigeria will get better so they were told and now we have youths thinking same. Well I didn’t do that I went to find greener pasture and decided to love Nigeria from diaspora. If I didn’t do that I might have been stuck as a labourer or even worse better move now."

Reactions as abroad-based Nigerian man posts transformation

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to his post.

Nnayi said:

"If you don’t run away you’ll find yourself trapped and can’t do it because I have friends that had means to run but said it will be better and decided to stay before you know it they are settling down and adapting to the state of the country and not progressing as they should."

Oluwatobi said:

"Suffering in Nigeria will make one look older than ones age. One will think the person in frame 1 is older than the person in Frame 2. God help us All."

Oniya said:

"Someone said on this app that "Themajority of Nigerians won't get to see their skin colour if they don't leave Nigeria" I want to leave this country as soon as possible."

Bolaji wrote:

"I regretted that I didn't move then just because I have a well paying job. If I have any single opportunity now, I will fly."

Moses Okeke added:

"Your perspective though. E work for some, e no work for others. Many people are making it here, many people aren't. Success is relative, the world is smaller than we used to be, we can be anything from anywhere, if we put in work, get the right info, and get lucky."

