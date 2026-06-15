Editor’s note: Africa’s push for a single market under AfCFTA is gaining attention, but not without growing concerns. Adeniran Abdbasit Adeyemi, a journalist, assesses the pressures surrounding this ambitious economic project and what they could mean for its future.

On May 30, 2026, African trade ministers gathered to review progress under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a landmark initiative designed to create the world's largest free trade area by connecting more than 1.4 billion people across 54 countries. Since its launch, AfCFTA has been celebrated as Africa's most ambitious economic integration project, promising to boost intra-African trade, accelerate industrialisation, and reduce the continent's dependence on external markets.

Africa’s economic integration push under AfCFTA faces serious tests from currency instability and poor logistics. Photo: ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

Yet, beneath the optimism surrounding the agreement, a significant threat is emerging. Rising protectionist tendencies, persistent non-tariff barriers, infrastructure deficits, and widening economic disparities among member states increasingly threaten the vision of a truly integrated African market. The question confronting policymakers today is whether Africa can overcome these challenges before they undermine the very foundation of its single market ambition.

The promise and pressure of economic integration

Economic integration has long been recognised as a catalyst for growth and development. The experience of the European Union demonstrates how regional cooperation can increase trade volumes, attract investments, and strengthen economic resilience. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ( UNCTAD ), countries participating in deeper regional integration often experience improved market access, enhanced competitiveness, and stronger industrial development.

For Africa, where intra-continental trade has historically remained below 20 per cent of total trade compared to over 60 per cent in Europe, AfCFTA represents a rare opportunity to unlock economic potential that has remained largely untapped.

The importance of AfCFTA cannot be overstated. The World Bank estimates that the agreement could lift tens of millions of Africans out of extreme poverty by 2035 while increasing Africa's income by hundreds of billions of dollars. By reducing tariffs and simplifying trade procedures, the agreement is expected to stimulate manufacturing, expand regional value chains, and create employment opportunities for the continent's rapidly growing youth population. However, achieving these benefits depends largely on effective implementation rather than policy declarations alone.

Hidden barriers behind open trade promises

One of the most significant risks confronting Africa's single market ambition is the persistence of non-tariff barriers. While tariffs are gradually being reduced under AfCFTA, many businesses continue to face customs delays, cumbersome border procedures, inconsistent regulations, and excessive documentation requirements. According to the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), non-tariff barriers often increase the cost of trade more than tariffs themselves. As a result, businesses that should benefit from regional integration frequently encounter obstacles that discourage cross-border commerce and limit market expansion.

Another emerging challenge is the growing tendency toward economic nationalism among some member states. Faced with domestic economic pressures, governments may be tempted to introduce policies designed to protect local industries at the expense of regional trade commitments. While such measures may provide short-term political benefits, they can undermine trust among member countries and weaken the broader objectives of AfCFTA. Economic history demonstrates that protectionism often leads to reduced competitiveness, lower productivity, and slower economic growth over time.

The single market ambition in Africa is challenged by trade barriers, policy gaps, and economic inequality. Photo: GPJ, Financial Times

Source: UGC

Infrastructure deficiencies also present a major threat to Africa's integration agenda. The African Development Bank estimates that the continent faces an annual infrastructure financing gap exceeding $100 billion. Poor road networks, congested ports, inadequate rail systems, and unreliable electricity continue to increase production and transportation costs across many African countries. Even where trade barriers are removed, weak infrastructure can prevent businesses from taking full advantage of expanded market opportunities. Without substantial investment in transport, energy, and digital infrastructure, the promise of a seamless African market may remain difficult to realise.

Uneven economies, uneven benefits

Equally concerning is the widening economic gap between member states. Africa's economies differ significantly in terms of industrial capacity, technological advancement, and institutional strength. Larger economies such as Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya possess advantages that smaller economies may struggle to match. While competition can drive efficiency, unequal capacities may result in uneven distribution of AfCFTA's benefits. Countries that lack strong manufacturing sectors risk becoming primarily consumer markets for goods produced elsewhere on the continent, potentially creating political resistance to deeper integration.

The challenge of industrial competitiveness further complicates Africa's single market ambitions. For decades, many African economies have relied heavily on exports of raw materials while importing finished products. AfCFTA was envisioned as a pathway toward industrial transformation, yet manufacturing contributes less than 15 per cent of Africa's GDP in many countries. Without deliberate industrial policies, skills development, and technological investment, many economies may struggle to compete effectively within a liberalised continental market.

Currency risk and the digital trade divide

Moreover, currency instability remains a growing concern. Frequent exchange rate fluctuations, inflationary pressures, and macroeconomic instability in several African countries create uncertainty for businesses engaged in cross-border trade. The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly emphasised the importance of macroeconomic stability in supporting regional trade integration. Businesses are less likely to expand across borders when financial risks remain high, and currency volatility affects profitability.

Digital trade presents both an opportunity and a challenge. As Africa embraces e-commerce and digital services, disparities in internet access, digital infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks threaten to create new forms of economic fragmentation. According to the International Telecommunication Union, significant portions of Africa's population still lack reliable internet connectivity. If digital inclusion is not prioritised, many businesses and consumers may remain excluded from the benefits of an increasingly digital continental economy.

What Africa must fix for AfCFTA to succeed

Nevertheless, these challenges are not insurmountable. Strengthening regional institutions, harmonising regulations, investing in infrastructure, and promoting industrial development can significantly enhance AfCFTA's effectiveness. The success of Africa's single market will depend on the willingness of member states to prioritise long-term continental prosperity over short-term national interests. Effective dispute resolution mechanisms, coordinated infrastructure projects, and stronger political commitment will be essential in sustaining momentum toward integration.

The African Continental Free Trade Area remains one of the most transformative economic projects in modern African history. Yet its success is far from guaranteed. The emerging risks of protectionism, infrastructure deficits, economic inequality, and regulatory fragmentation pose serious threats to the continent's integration agenda. If left unaddressed, these challenges could weaken investor confidence, limit trade growth, and slow Africa's industrial transformation.

Ultimately, Africa's single market ambition represents more than a trade agreement; it is a vision for economic self-reliance, shared prosperity, and continental competitiveness. Whether that vision becomes reality will depend on the ability of African leaders to move beyond rhetoric and confront the structural challenges that continue to impede integration. The future of Africa's economic transformation may well depend on how effectively these emerging risks are managed today.

Adeniran Abdbasit Adeyemi is a 2026 Free Trade Fellow at Ominira Initiative for Economic Advancement. He's a freelance journalist and can be reached via X @AbdbasitAdeyemi

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng