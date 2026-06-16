A traditional ruler in Kwara State dies despite family paying N18 million ransom

Incident raises alarm over increasing kidnappings of traditional leaders in Nigeria's North Central region

Kwara security forces initiate a manhunt for kidnappers following the monarch's tragic death

A traditional ruler in Kwara State has died in the custody of his abductors despite his family paying a ransom of N18 million to secure his release, according to reports.

The monarch was kidnapped by gunmen who demanded the ransom before his release, but he did not survive captivity even after the payment was made.

Powerful Nigerian Monarch Declared Dead in Bandits' Captivity as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

His death has sent shockwaves through his community and raised fresh concerns about the rising wave of kidnappings targeting traditional rulers across Nigeria’s North Central region, Vanguard reported.

Kwara: Security forces begin search for kidnappers

Security operatives in Kwara State have launched a manhunt for the suspected kidnappers following the tragic development.

The incident has drawn condemnation from community leaders and residents who described the killing as heartless, calling on security agencies to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

Kwara state government officials have yet to issue a formal statement on the death of the monarch as of the time of filing this report.

The killing adds to a growing list of traditional rulers who have been targeted by criminal gangs demanding ransoms across several states in Nigeria.

Wike of killed general rescued

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Amina Abubakar, the widow of the late retired Major General Abubakar Rabe, has reportedly been rescued by the Nigerian army. This came barely 48 hours after the death of her husband was announced by their abductors.

The retired general was kidnapped on May 30, along with his wife, around the Matazu area of Katsina, while on their way to a wedding. He passed away on Saturday, June 13.

Source: Legit.ng