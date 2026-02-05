Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has addressed 'fat fool' body-shaming remarks from socialite Yhemo Lee

The controversy started when Opeyemi reviewed a ₦160,000 perfume created by Yhemo Lee's wife, prompting Yhemo Lee to hurl insults at the critic

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the feud, with some praising Famakin's honest approach to reviews, while others criticised both parties for how they handled the situation

Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has responded to body-shaming remarks from socialite Adeyemi Idowu, popularly known as Yhemo Lee, using a video to show that the insults directed at him were unfounded.

The video, which is currently circulating online, captured Famakin addressing the issue directly by addressing how Nigerians often condemn body shaming in principle but quickly resort to it when targeting someone they dislike.

Opeyemi Famakin responds to Yhemo Lee's "fat fool" insults after perfume review. Photo credit: opeyemifamakin/yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

The food critic used the opportunity to display his physical transformation, turning his body to demonstrate that the label of “fat fool” no longer applied to him.

Famakin’s response came after a heated exchange that began when he reviewed a perfume priced at ₦160,000, produced by Yhemo Lee’s wife, Thayour B.

While he praised Yhemo Lee personally, he pointed out shortcomings in the product’s quality and packaging.

This critique triggered backlash, with Yhemo Lee accusing him of rejecting a ₦6 million offer for a favourable review and resorting to personal insults, including the 'fat fool' body-shaming remark that brought about Famakin’s latest video.

In his message, Famakin explained that many Nigerians speak against body shaming but contradict themselves by practising it when it suits them.

He emphasised that actions often reveal more than words, using his own experience as an example of how quickly people abandon principles when emotions are involved.

"Nigerians will preach against body shaming, they'll say that body shaming is bad, don't body shame someone. Body shaming is this, and that, and the same people who preached body shaming is bad, when it comes to somebody that they don't like, the thing they preached against, they will do it to them. That's why I always say do not ever listen to the words of Nigerians because they are liars. Listen to their actions."

Watch Opeyemi Famakin's video below:

Netizens react to Famakin's response to Yhemo Lee

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@AbiolaAbdul said:

"And I think Famakin was just being honest with that review though. Yemolee is turning out to be an uncout guy. He just talks anyhow."

@Halosznn_ commented:

"But I didn't hear him talking about the perfume in a bad way apart from the prints. Or am I missing something please?"

@Rhymes_by_wonda wrote:

"Opeyemi is no longer fat, he's only F00lish! Yhemolee should get his facts clear."

@Elejenum reacted:

"Opeyemi does not filter his words when giving criticism, which is why they often hit his insecurities. He has loosened up, but I know it still hurts him."

@shollywadash said:

"This is true for Nigerians and citizens of every other country in the world… it's a people thing! However, horrible it was, it doesn't absorb you of being a horrible person either.. 2 wrongs can exist.. You shld all do better."

@mr_chiboi commented:

"This is facts. Nigerians hate body shaming in theory, but practice it freely when emotions enter. Once you're 'the enemy,' all the morals disappear. We don't actually hate body shaming, we just hate it when it's done to our people."

Opeyemi Famakin replies to Yhemolee, shows off body after ‘fat fool’ comment. Photo credit: opeyemifamakin/yhemo_lee

Source: Instagram

