MC Fish's new lover has addressed the circulating allegations of snatching the hypeman from his wife and being responsible for crashing his marriage to Anita Joseph

The allegations were born from the collapse of Anita's marriage, which she confirmed in December 2025, and in February 2026, he ex already moved on with a new woman

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from social media users who hammered on the new lover's claim about both parties not being appreciated in their past relationships

A young lady, alleged to be the new lover of popular hype man, MC Fish, has finally spoken up following intense online backlash over their rumoured relationship after a romantic video of the duo surfaced online and quickly went viral.

The clip immediately went viral, especially because MC Fish, whose real name is Michael Olagunju, separated from his wife, actress Anita Joseph, in 2025, and Anita herself confirmed their split in December of the same year.

Many did not hold back following the viral video, accusing the yet-to-be-identified lady of being a “husband snatcher,” “gold digger,” and “leech.” Others questioned how MC Fish appeared to have moved on so quickly, while Anita is still perceived by fans to be healing from the separation.

How I met MC Fish

Refusing to stay silent, the lady addressed the rumours head-on, clarifying that she did not break up anyone’s marriage and insisted that she met MC Fish when he was already single.

According to her, the narrative being pushed online is false and unfair. She explained that both she and MC Fish had past relationships where they were not appreciated, and finding each other happened at the right time in their lives.

She boldly affirmed:

“I’m not going to encourage it with silence and allow the wrong narrative fly. I didn’t end anybody’s marriage, and I can never do that. I met him single and we've both dated people in the past that did not appreciate us in our lives, and finding each other was the so beautiful because we needed to find ourselves at that particular time of our lives, and we made the best of each other.”

She further described MC Fish as an “intentional man” who cares deeply for her and takes good care of her.

Addressing the claims of being a gold digger, she dismissed the label, stating that he provides and supports her because he chooses to, not because she is taking advantage of him.

She added:

“He takes good care of me, provides for me, and cares for me. He’s an intentional man, and that is why I am dating him.”

Reactions as MC Fish's lover debunks husband snatching claims

Despite the clarification, online in-laws don't seem convinced. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

honeystore.ng said:

"He told you his ex didn't appreciate him 😂...okay oooo, you don't know Adam."

golddesire_oma opined:

"I keep asking myself why situations like this need a public explanation."

eles_home_appliances stated:

"Me wey Sabi shame, any relationship or marriage wey go make me set camera dey explain myself abeg I no want😂😂😂."

nwanyi_nnewi1noted:

"Do you not understand that nobody cares? Nobody asked for this explanations🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️."

ifeoma_annie wrote:

"Girl, nobody cares. Enjoy your new man…Both of you came from broken relationships and found yourselves. Good…Be happy. Just don't come later to reverse the narrative. We keep evidence o."

