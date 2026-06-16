Cape Verde stunned the football world with their performance against Spain in Group H at the 2026 World Cup

The Blue Sharks held La Roja in a historic 0-0 draw at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, June 15

Legit.ng has broken down how much Cape Verde players earn after their first match and their various club sides

Cape Verde produced a spirited display against Spain at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Blue Sharks held the European champions to a goalless draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, June 15.

Cape Verde hold European champions, Spain, to a 0-0 draw at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Atlanta, USA. Photo by: Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Spain are among the favourites to win the 23rd edition of the tournament, boasting one of the strongest squads in world football.

La Roja even turned to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in an effort to break down Cape Verde's resolute defence, but the move failed to produce a breakthrough.

Forty-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as one of the standout performers of the match.

The veteran shot-stopper rolled back the years with a string of superb saves, frustrating Spain's attackers and inspiring belief among his teammates as Cape Verde secured a historic point against one of the tournament favourites.

How much Cape Verde players earn

According to Transfermarkt, goalkeeper and man of the match Vozinha plays for Liga Portugal 2 side Chaves and has a market value of approximately $57,000.

Sidny Lopes Cabral, who started at left-back, recently left Benfica and is set to join Trabzonspor alongside Wagner Pina. The defender is expected to earn around $1.49m per year in Turkey.

Logan Costa is Cape Verde's most valuable player. The centre-back is currently on the books of Villarreal in Spain.

Cape Verde goalkeeper, Vozinha currently worth around $57,000 and plays for Liga Portugal 2 side Chaves. Photo by: Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Although Costa missed a significant portion of the season with an ACL injury, he was included in the squad and was named among the substitutes against Spain. He reportedly earns about $55,000 per week, excluding bonuses, per Sofascores.

Roberto Lopes, who received an invitation to represent Cape Verde through LinkedIn, started in defence. The Shamrock Rovers player, based in Dublin, Ireland, earns approximately $2,065 per week.

Another player with a high market value is right-back Wagner Pina, who was an unused substitute against Spain. The Trabzonspor defender reportedly earns around $27,500 per week.

Captain Ryan Mendes earns about $358,000 per year from his contract with Igdır in Turkey's second division. The 36-year-old, who previously played for Lille in France, completed the full 90 minutes in Cape Verde's historic draw against Spain, per Flashscores.

CAF send message to Cape Verde

Legit.ng earlier reported that Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent a message to Cape Verde after they held Spain to a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup debut at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 15.

The third smallest country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup went into the tournament with the odds stacked against them but they came out unscathed.

Source: Legit.ng