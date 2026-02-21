US-based nurse Yinka Theisen wrote a lengthy emotional message to her ex-fiancé, Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, asking him to allow her to move on from their failed relationship

US-based Entrepreneur and mental health nurse, Yinka Theisen, has publicly appealed to her former fiancé, Nollywood actor Linc Edochie, asking him to let her move forward with her life.

On 21 February, the social media personality shared a heartfelt message on her Facebook page, explaining that she is too old to play games and urging him to stop revisiting their past relationship.

Yinka explained that their engagement ended almost a year ago and lasted less than two months, yet Linc has repeatedly announced the breakup on social media.

She said such reminders were unnecessary and asked him to focus on his family instead.

She wrote:

"It has been almost a year since our relationship broke up and the people who oppose your brother cheer you on. Biko, for Christ sake, we have heard. Allow me to move on. Our engagement did not even last two months. I should be the least of your problems. You have two very beautiful young girls that need you."

She reminded him that both of them had experienced divorce and breakups before, noting that even couples who were married for many years do not keep announcing their separation repeatedly.

Yinka Theisen emphasised that she holds no hatred towards him and acknowledged that they had both discussed the kind of partner the actor seeks, which she admitted was not someone like her.

"We have both discussed the kind of woman you seek and it is not someone like me. I have apologized and you keep blaming me for everything. Okay I agree. I am to blame 100 percent. Now can we both move on for Christ sake!!?"

Yinka Theisen also addressed Linc’s claim that she tried to damage his career, apologising again and praying for restoration in his life.

The nurse concluded her message by wishing him well, stating that she needed to focus on what truly matters during the Lenten season.

"You mentioned recently that I tried to destroy your career. I am sorry and I pray God will restore all the damages I caused in your life. Again, I am sorry. Please take care and may Oluwa mega bless you. PS it is lent and I need to focus on what is important now!"

Check out Yinka Theisen's message to Linc Edochie below:

Netizens react to Yinka Theisen's message

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Okeke Becky Ada Afikpo said:

"Great mature words, it is well with you ♥️ peace of mind is very important in a relationship, not just love, God will grant you all you desire 🙏"

Nking Nabih commented:

"You are a kind hearted woman. I love you for that. Just study the Bible and you will see a reason for keeping calm"

Ugochi Shalom Odo wrote:

"Ur Heart is Pure and innocent like that of a New Born Baby... God Mega Blessings My Brown Shugar Lover Girl ♥️💕❤️🙏"

Ikenna Nnaoma reacted:

"This is touching. May God give both u the strength to live in peace without causing problems to each other. This is what we called accepting all wrong doings just to have peace of mind."

QueenPretty Kfr said:

"Chai this write up touch me 😥😥 I love you Yinka Theisen -lover girl you are a nice soul Can you be my godmother?"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Theisen reacted to the trending video of her apologising to Linc Edochie.

The former partner of the Nollywood actor disclosed that the apology video was not recent. She explained that she had apologised to Linc over an interview she granted where she spoke about the actor's ex-wife and daughter.

Yinka revealed she had sent the apology to Linc's friend Kingsley Paul and Gene Edochie in June 2024. She also mentioned that Linc's divorce documents, passport and letter to immigration leaked into the public space.

