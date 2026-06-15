NDC has officially named Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Kano state

Mustapha’s emergence came shortly after he resigned from Governor Abba Yusuf’s administration

He described his government exit as a decision taken “with a heavy heart” and prayed for the continued attention and support for Kano’s youth and sports development

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has selected Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso as the running mate to its Kano State governorship candidate, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, ahead of the 2027 election.

Confirmation of the appointment came on Monday, June 15, through a brief statement issued by Habibu Saleh Mohammed, spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Daily Trust reports.

Mustapha Rabiu Kwankwaso, son of former Kano governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Twitter

“HE Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo unveiled Hon Mustapha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as running mate for 2027 Governorship Election,” he said.

Why was Mustapha Kwankwaso chosen?

Mustapha, son of former Kano governor and senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, previously served as the state's Commissioner for Youth and Sports. His emergence adds another notable figure to the NDC ticket as political activities gradually gather pace ahead of the next governorship contest.

His appointment follows his departure from the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. The resignation came after political differences emerged between the governor and Mustapha's father, a leading figure in Kano politics.

While announcing his exit from government, Mustapha expressed appreciation to the governor for the opportunity to serve the state and reflected on his time in office.

He described the decision to leave his position as one taken “with a heavy heart” and thanked Yusuf for the confidence placed in him during his tenure.

“As I resign, I pray that the youth of Kano State will continue to receive the attention and support they deserve,” Mustapha said.

“I hope for the best for our sports development programs and initiatives, and I am confident that they will flourish in the years to come.”

Source: Legit.ng