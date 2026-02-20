Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has raised an alarm over how quickly people doubted TikToker Mirabel's sexual assault claim

The Wotowoto crooner pointed out that many people defended a faceless suspect without waiting for a proper investigation or facts

Odumodublvck's comments sparked a heated debate online about whether his concerns were justified after Mirabel confessed to lying

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has reacted to the arrest of TikToker Mirabel by Ogun State Police for allegedly fabricating a sexual assault story.

He raised concerns about how society’s quick dismissal of such claims could discourage genuine victims from speaking out.

His comments came as Mirabel’s case drew national attention, sparking debates across social media platforms.

Odumodublvck said defending unnamed suspects without facts creates a hostile environment for those who have truly suffered assault.

He warned that this attitude could worsen Nigeria’s already underreported sexual assault crisis.

The rapper explained that what troubled him most was the enthusiasm people showed in hoping that the allegation was false, even before details were clear.

He noted that such reactions reveal a deeper problem in how society responds to sensitive issues.

"If it’s a lie then it’s not a good thing. Regardless I am so disappointed at the enthusiasm shown towards people hoping it was false from the onset. That’s really weird. But why tho? I just dey ask."

Read Odumodublvck's post below:

Odumodublvck further stated that the accused in Mirabel’s case had no identity revealed, yet many still rushed to doubt the accuser.

He pointed out that if people are willing to defend a faceless suspect, the situation becomes even more dangerous when the accused is known or related to them.

"This person did not have a face and people were hoping that the girl was lying. Imagine when the person has a face. Imagine when it’s their brother. This is what discourages the actual victims from coming out. If a society is ready to defend a faceless person then we are in soup."

Check out Odumodublvck's post below:

Netizens react to Odumodublvck's stance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@sire_sommy said:

"You carry am go another angle, just to make sure you don't show your tails between your legs. All your braincells forfeited for stubbornness. You are not a good person."

@gib_smoke wrote:

"i hope you get falsely accused so everything you've worked for all your life can crash before your eyes. nigeria keep giving the stage to fools."

@ThaBoyYom commented:

"Wait OD, I want to get something This is what you have to say about the whole thing even AFTER she confessed that she faked the whole thing ?"

@StackedSam reacted:

"We can't all be idiots who believe whatever they hear without analysing it. It's not about hearing from the other person but about the story the self acclaimed victim is telling doesn't add up."

@highlibido724 said:

"All these small celebrities Wey no go school. Person come out tell u say na lie she dey lie, u still dey yab rubbish with big letter. Apart from say u be musician u get bodyguard, one on one I go beat craze comot ur body."

@Sirchigor wrote:

"Sane people saw through the charade and spoke up because many of us knew she was lying so adding a face would've been a face of an innocent person. I just pray that you never find yourself in a situation whereby you are wrongly accused. When that happens then you would understand why people would always ask questions."

