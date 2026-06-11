Nollywood actress Nancy Isime received harsh criticism from fans online following her appearance at the Service of Songs held for her late colleague Alexx Ekubo

The popular media personality attended the memorial event wearing a beautiful white gown, accompanied by a unique scarf tied around her eyes

Displeased netizens expressed their disappointment, stating that the actress treated the solemn memorial event like a glamorous fashion show instead of a funeral

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has faced sharp criticism for her choice of attire at the service of songs held for late actor Alexx Ekubo on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos.

The memorial drew a large crowd of colleagues and friends, most dressed in white to symbolise respect and unity, but Nancy Isime’s appearance quickly became the subject of online debate.

Nancy Isime's outfit at Alexx Ekubo's memorial event sparks debate as netizens question funeral fashion choices. Photo: nancyisimeofficial/seyikanbai/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Nancy Isime arrived in a white gown with a scarf tied across her eyes, a look that many felt was too glamorous for the solemn occasion.

The backlash was massive on social media, as netizens argued that her outfit did not match the cultural expectations of dignified dressing at funerals.

Many felt the style distracted from the mood of the gathering, which was meant to honour Ekubo’s life and career.

While the event itself highlighted solidarity within the film industry, Isime’s fashion choice became a talking point that overshadowed her presence at the tribute.

Alexx Ekubo passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40, after a private struggle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

He is survived by his widow and children, who attended the service alongside colleagues and fans.

The gathering was organised as a final farewell, with tributes celebrating his contributions to Nigerian cinema and the impact he made on screen.

Despite the controversy surrounding Nancy Isime’s attire, the evening remained focused on remembering the actor’s legacy and the mark he left on Nollywood.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nancy Isime's outfit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many commenters expressed disappointment and questioned the fashion choices seen at the event.

@TaoFeek182:

“Nancy come drip for funeral? Nawa oo”

@Aizik_Naz:

“even for burial them still dey do show off?”

@iamjessica72:

“Nancy only came for fashion o. If she cry, make i know watin cause.”

@LilyN_1:

“This is so painful.. See fashion flying here and there in someone’s burial.”

@OvieOvero:

“This life sha is more is a fashion show the a service of song”

@TemiofItsekiri:

“Or another fashion show? They don't look sober”

@jefi_dani:

“Why e come be like say everybody go do fashion for there, see as Nancy hot trowey”

Nancy Isime joins celebrities to honour Alexx Ekubo but online reactions focus on her choice of outfit. Photo: nancyisimeofficial/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Nancy Isime on tribute for Alexx Ekubo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nancy Isime addressed questions regarding her initial public silence following Alexx Ekubo's passing.

The actress revealed during a radio interview that she chose to honour her close friend privately by changing her Instagram display picture to his photograph.

Nancy described the late actor as a genuine friend with a great mind who supported people even during disagreements.

Source: Legit.ng