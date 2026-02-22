With less than 12 months to the 2027 general elections in Nigeria, politics dominated discussion in the country

President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid under the All Progressives Party (APC) drew diverse opinions from Nigerians

The political atmosphere in Nigeria has heated up ahead of the 2027 general elections, as Nigerians, including some celebrities, have openly thrown their weight behind their preferred candidates.

At the time of this report, political parties have yet to announce their flag bearers. Primaries are scheduled to be held between July and September 2026.

However, it is evident that President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Party (APC) would be seeking a second term in office.

When will 2027 elections hold?

Legit.ng reported that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, had formally released the Notice of Election and the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections, setting February 20, 2027, as the date for the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

According to the commission, the Presidential and National Assembly Elections would hold on February 20, 2027, while the Governorship & State Houses of Assembly Elections have been scheduled for March 6, 2027.

The elections will cover the offices of: President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Governors and Deputy Governors (except in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Ondo and Osun states) Members of the Senate, Members of the House of Representatives and Members of the State Houses of Assembly.

INEC also acknowledged that the fixed dates coincided with certain nationally recognised holidays, prompting concerns from stakeholders about potential impacts on voter participation.

The electoral body assured the public that it was reviewing all representations and was prepared to consult further to ensure the election process remains inclusive and accessible.

Celebrities supporting Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid

Ahead of the general election, Legit.ng, in this article, listed a number of popular celebrities who have publicly announced their support for President Tinubu's re-election.

1. The Cubanas drum support for Tinubu

Through a pro-Tinubu group known as City Boy Movement, businessmen Obinna Igbiyebe, aka Obi Cubana, and Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, have thrown their weight behind the president's re-election, an action that triggered reactions on social media.

While Obi Cubana was appointed the south east coordinator, Chiefpriest earned the role of a state director in Imo state.

2. Yul Edochie celebrates appointment to campaign for Tinubu

The Nollywood actor has been a staunch supporter of the president since the commencement of his first term in office.

In February 2026, Yul Edochie excitedly announced his role as Deputy South East Coordinator for a pro-Tinubu campaign group known as Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN). He also pledged his full commitment to the president’s 2027 re-election bid.

3. Ninalowo Bolanle appointed as coordinator in US

Like Yul Edochie, the Nollywood actor also bagged an appointment under RTIFN as a coordinator in Atlanta, USA.

Reacting, Ninalowo expressed honour in the role to rally diaspora support for Tinubu's re-election.

4. Comedian Seyi Law drums support for Tinubu

The funny man is another celebrity who has been unveiled as a member of the RTIFN.

Seyi Law was appointed as a coordinator in Ondo state, where he would pull support in favour of the president's return to office.

"My people in Ondo state, I know that we are ready to deliver our state for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in 2027. Let's get the work done. TINUBU TILL 2031," he wrote on X.

5. Naijashimadun bags appointment in US

The popular online commentator shared a flyer showing his appointment as a coordinator for RTIFN in Houston, USA.

"I’m Humbled to serve as the Coordinator for Houston, USA, supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he wrote.

Legit.ng also reported that TikTok star Peller called out Naijashimadun over an alleged attempt to get him involved in politics ahead of the 2027 election.

6. Saidi Balogun, 9ice, others declare support for Tinubu

Legit.ng reported a video showing a group of celebrities openly expressing satisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s administration and endorsing him for a second term.

Among those seen in the footage were veteran Nollywood actor Said Balogun, singer 9ice, and social media personality Lege Miami.

In the video, the celebrities spoke in unison, declaring their approval of Tinubu's economic reforms and leadership style.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares why Igbos need Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest shared reasons the southeast needs to align with Tinubu's re-election.

According to the business, it was the best chance for the Igbos to get what they want, stating that he won in 2023 without their support.

The businessman also spoke about the possibility of Tinubu handing over power to an Igbo man after his tenure, citing his support for late President Muhammadu Buhari.

