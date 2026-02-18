Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to a viral video of a traditional ruler who told Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu from prison at a recent event in Abuja

The socialite also shared why the president was the best option for the Igbos to support in the 2027 elections

Chiefpriest also spoke about the possibility of Tinubu handing over to a candidate from the southeast after his tenure

Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, Cubana Chiefpriest, applauded a traditional ruler from the southeast who asked President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu from prison or deport him to Kenya.

Lawrence Agubuzu, the traditional ruler of Ezema Olo Community, in Enugu state, made this known on Tuesday, February 17, at the 2026 National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Health held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares why south east needs to support Tinubu's re-election. Credit: cubanachiefpriest/abat

Source: Instagram

Speaking at the event, Agubuzu told Tinubu, who was physically present, to release Kanu for peace in the southeast.

“The ball stops in your court. Bring this man out. If we don’t want him in Nigeria, return him to Kenya or London, where they took him from,” he told the president.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares why Igbos need Tinubu

Resharing the video on his Instagram page, Cubana Chiefpriest applauded the traditional ruler for partaking in the summit as he boldly stated that Tinubu would release Kanu.

"His last words Mr. President we will do all we can but please hear our cry @officialasiwajubat the message is very clear. God bless you your royal highness for partaking in Nigeria, if your highness did not participate in Abuja how Asiwaju wan take hear this message. If to say dem no record this video play for una, them for call his royal highness sell out say him don go collect money," he said.

According to Chiefpriest, the southeast needs to align with the president's re-election to get what they want, stating that he won in 2023 without their support.

Cubana Chiefpriest Igbos need to align with Tinubu's administration. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

"Alignment is key, we no fit fight government, Asiwaju go free mnk, his royal highness don put am for baba body. Let’s get along with Nigeria 🇳🇬. Last election Tinubu won without southeast, it’s clear he will win again. So why not give him the votes so he can do what we ask of him in return," he said.

Tinubu could handover to the southeast

The businessman also spoke about the possibility of Tinubu handing over power to an Igbo man after his tenure, citing his support for late President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Hopefully, he will hand over power to an igbo man. He made Buhari president a Hausa man he made himself a Yoruba man president what makes you think he won’t make an Igbo man president if we clearly support him for one more term. Igbo best stake is on Asiwaju just think it out. Man has the best political structure in the country to win election make we no waste our votes," he added.

Cubana Chiefpriest's social media post is below:

Cubana Chiefpriest sends message to opposition

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest sent a bold message to the Village Boy Movement, a pro-Peter Obi group ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Village Boy Movement was formed following the growing support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election by some prominent figures, including Chiefpriest.

Reacting, Cubana bragged about how City Boy Movement would convert the opposition followers through empowerment programs.

Source: Legit.ng