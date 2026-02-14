The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the date of Presidential and National Assembly elections

INEC acknowledged stakeholder concerns over the coincidence of election dates with nationally recognised holidays and assured the public of careful review and consultations

Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and credible conduct of the 2027 General Election

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released clarifications following concerns about the recently published Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election.

The Commission confirmed that, in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and INEC’s own Guidelines and Regulations for the Conduct of Elections, 2022, the Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for Saturday, 20th February 2027. Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are slated for Saturday, 6th March 2027.

“Election to the office of President and Vice President, as well as National Assembly, shall hold on the Third Saturday of February of any General Election year, while election to the Office of Governor and Deputy Governor and the State Houses of Assembly shall hold two weeks thereafter,” the Commission stated, citing Paragraph 2 of its Regulation.

INEC considers stakeholder concerns over holidays

INEC acknowledged that the fixed dates coincide with certain nationally recognised holidays, prompting concerns from stakeholders about potential impacts on voter participation.

The Commission assured the public that it is carefully reviewing all representations and is prepared to consult further to ensure the election process remains inclusive and accessible.

“The Commission remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections,” it said.

Possible legislative interventions to maintain compliance

While considering adjustments, INEC emphasised that any changes will strictly adhere to constitutional and statutory provisions. The Commission indicated that it may seek legislative intervention if required to resolve conflicts with national observances.

INEC reaffirmed its dedication to transparency, inclusivity, and the credible conduct of the 2027 General Election. “The public will be duly informed of any further developments,” said Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement released on 13th February 2026.

