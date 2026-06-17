A prominent Christian leader, Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, has predicted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the 2027 presidential election

Obi's exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was deemed a critical mistake by Pastor Okwuwe

Pastor Okwuwe warned of a 'calamity' for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the party of Peter Obi and Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has prophesied that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election because of a purported mistake by Peter Obi.

Legit.ng reports that Obi was the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, where he finished third with 6,101,533 votes. In May 2026, he emerged as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe prophesies that Peter Obi and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will lose the 2027 election to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Pastor predicts Tinubu's victory

In a video posted recently on his YouTube page, Pastor Okwuwe predicted that Obi and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will lose the 2027 presidential election.

The preacher predicted a “calamity” for the NDC, claiming that the Obidient Movement leader took the wrong step by walking away from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He predicted that President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would secure re-election in the 2027 polls.

Okwuwe said:

"This APC government that you see in presidency, in 2027, they are going to regain power. I repeat it: they are going to regain power."

The full video can be watched below via YouTube:

Obi says not desperate

Meanwhile, Obi has said his political ambition is driven not by a desire to occupy Nigeria’s highest office, but by his determination to see the country work for its citizens.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate spoke during an interview on the Nevon HQ podcast hosted by journalist and media personality Rufai Oseni.

NDC's Peter Obi says he is not desperate to be president of Nigeria. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi said he is more concerned about fixing Nigeria’s challenges than pursuing power for his own sake.

Vanguard, on Tuesday, June 16, quoted the NDC chieftain as saying:

“I am not desperate to be president of Nigeria. I am desperate to see Nigeria work."

He added:

“I am desperate to see young people have a means of livelihood. I am desperate to see people stop stealing public money. I am desperate to see Nigeria work."

Read more on Peter Obi:

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng