2027 Election: Cleric Releases Prophecy on Who Would Win as Tinubu Faces Challenge from Obi, Others
- A prominent Christian leader, Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe, has predicted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory in the 2027 presidential election
- Obi's exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was deemed a critical mistake by Pastor Okwuwe
- Pastor Okwuwe warned of a 'calamity' for the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the party of Peter Obi and Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has prophesied that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 presidential election because of a purported mistake by Peter Obi.
Legit.ng reports that Obi was the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, where he finished third with 6,101,533 votes. In May 2026, he emerged as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.
Pastor predicts Tinubu's victory
In a video posted recently on his YouTube page, Pastor Okwuwe predicted that Obi and his running mate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will lose the 2027 presidential election.
The preacher predicted a “calamity” for the NDC, claiming that the Obidient Movement leader took the wrong step by walking away from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
He predicted that President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would secure re-election in the 2027 polls.
Okwuwe said:
"This APC government that you see in presidency, in 2027, they are going to regain power. I repeat it: they are going to regain power."
The full video can be watched below via YouTube:
Obi says not desperate
Meanwhile, Obi has said his political ambition is driven not by a desire to occupy Nigeria’s highest office, but by his determination to see the country work for its citizens.
The former Labour Party presidential candidate spoke during an interview on the Nevon HQ podcast hosted by journalist and media personality Rufai Oseni.
Obi said he is more concerned about fixing Nigeria’s challenges than pursuing power for his own sake.
Vanguard, on Tuesday, June 16, quoted the NDC chieftain as saying:
“I am not desperate to be president of Nigeria. I am desperate to see Nigeria work."
He added:
“I am desperate to see young people have a means of livelihood. I am desperate to see people stop stealing public money. I am desperate to see Nigeria work."
Read more on Peter Obi:
- ADC presidential ticket: Amaechi makes strategic move amid Atiku-Obi debate
- Did Kwankwaso agree to be Peter Obi’s running mate in 2027? Here is what we know
- JAMB 2026: Peter Obi speaks out for UTME candidates over alleged system failures in Nigeria
Prophetess warns Peter Obi
Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.
In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.