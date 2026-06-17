Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun and his family are remembering his late daughter, Zeenat Balogun

The veteran star’s son revealed that June 17 was the deceased's posthumous birthday

In a video posted on Instagram by Saidi’s son, Khalid, spilled details of what Zeenat went through

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun and his family have honoured his late daughter, Zeenat Balogun, on the occasion of her posthumous birthday.

In a video posted on Instagram by Saidi’s son, Khalid, the family spoke warmly about Zeenat, remembering her life and the strength she showed during her struggles.

Saidi Balogun reveals the painful battle his late daughter faced before her death. Credit: @saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Khalid’s caption read: “We only die when we are forgotten.”

He continued:

“Today, the Balogun family remembers and celebrates the life of our beloved firstborn, Zeenat Balogun, on her posthumous birthday. Though the challenges of Sickle Cell Anaemia marked her journey, she faced every battle with remarkable strength, courage, and grace, leaving behind memories that continue to inspire us every day.”

The tribute also highlighted the importance of raising awareness about Sickle Cell Anaemia, as the family linked Zeenat’s remembrance to World Sickle Cell Day. Khalid added:

“As we honour her birthday, we also commemorate World Sickle Cell Day through this tribute video—raising awareness, celebrating resilience, and remembering the countless warriors fighting this condition. Zeenat may no longer be with us physically, but her love, light, and legacy remain forever alive in our hearts.”

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saidi Balogun gushed over his son, Jamal Balogun, after he graduated from school.

The young man recently earned a degree in Pharmacy from the School of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The movie star, who was recently seen with his ex-wife, shared a sweet and emotional post about his son.

According to Saidi, walking this path with Jamal has been his greatest joy as a father. He reflected on the challenges Jamal faced before becoming a graduate, noting that his son endured many tough and long nights, but he persevered with strength and grace.

Saidi Balogun’s tribute unveils the challenge his late daughter quietly fought. Credit: @saidibalogun

Source: Instagram

Saidi Balogun prays for his Son’s achievement

In his post, Saidi showered Jamal with prayers, asking Allah to continue protecting him and keeping evil eyes away.

He also prayed that Jamal would continue to excel in all his endeavours, declaring that his achievement marks the beginning of a glorious journey.

Saidi Balogun expressed his love and pride for his son, encouraging him to go forth and prosper.

Fans shared their thoughts on the post, joining Saidi in celebrating Jamal's achievement while gushing over the young graduate.

One lady recalled meeting Jamal at LUTH when she was undergoing surgery, and she showered prayers on him, wishing him success in his future endeavours.

Colleagues and friends of Saidi also joined in congratulating the new graduate, celebrating the good news.

Netizens mourn Saidi Balogun's daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

raphie_hawt said:

“Nobody is dying anytime soon” really got me😢 Amen to that, none of you will die, none of us will die.

annie_glamour said:

"The saddest part is after someone’s death , life goes on."

midetheegreat

"She was a sweet soul! Happy posthumous birthday Zeenat. ❤️."

kingzeez1 said:

"Happy birthday my zee babe 😘 💓 big bro always miss u and love u❤️ keep resting in peace ✌️ ❤️."

mzluvlyn said:

"Happy posthumous birthday warrior.. you guys are the strongest trust me. You guys fight with every fiber in you ❤️."

olamilekanayinlaagbaye_220 said:

"You guys really made me 😢😢😢 I tried not to buy the love I have for you as my closest body didn't allow me, I love you still MY OWN ZEENAT, as I do call you when you're here, rest on 🕊️ your uncle Adigun still love you."

Saidi Balogun, Fathia's son, Khalid play game

Legit.ng had reported that Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams' son, Khalid, were sighted playing a fun game on social media.

In the clip, Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow slap each other. The young man also played the game with his friends, as seen in the recording.

Social media users reacted to what the young man almost did to his father. They shared their take about the game bing played by the father and son.

Source: Legit.ng