Another video of Daddy Freeze recounting his experience at Alexx Ekubo's service of songs has gone viral on social media

The media personality singled out Mercy Chinwo's song ministration for criticism, sharing what should have been done instead

Daddy Freeze's comment about Mercy Chinwo's ministration has also stirred fiery reactions from many Nigerians, including celebrities

Drama has trailed the recent service of songs held in honour of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo as another video of media personality Daddy Freeze recounting his experience and why he left the event has surfaced online.

Recall that Daddy Freeze recently addressed critics of his outfit to the event. While many celebrities turned up strictly adhering to the dress code, white, the media personality wore a black outfit.

Daddy Freeze slams Mercy Chinwo over song ministration at Alexx Ekubo's service of songs. Credit: daddyfreeze/mercychinwo/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze shares experience Alexx Ekubo's service of songs

In a video circulating online, the media personality stated that while at the event, gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey revealed he had never met Alex, but he and his pastor friend had planned to visit the actor before he died.

Freeze questioned why they couldn’t perform a miracle on the late actor, even when they went to sing and pray for him after his demise.

The media personality also condemned the pastor’s preaching, questioning why a sermon was needed at such a gathering.

Daddy Freeze also slammed gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, claiming she turned the event into a concert. According to him, it was at this point that he got up and went home.

"Does Mercy Chinwo not have soft music? Do you not understand what a funeral is? They should have sung hymns," he said.

Daddy Freeze faces backlash over comment about Mercy Chinwo's song ministration. Credit: daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The video of Daddy Freeze sharing his experience at Alexx Ekubo's service of songs is here:

Reactions as Daddy Freeze criticises Mercy Chinwo

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many clapped back at the media personality. Read the comments below:

braye_fah commented:

"Wait… was the service of songs organized to please you? Mtcheeew."

isio_joseph commented:

"Pray when u die you will be honoured half the way Alex was honoured!!! Very soon you will not be allowed into peoples events."

dammyslim commented:

"Reason why this guy kept everything private , small invite wey you get , you don set your camera."

model103 said:

"The truth is that the sermon got @daddyfreeze so hard that his spirit is now reacting to it .

donmayor.maserati commented:

"@daddyfreeze e go reach your turn. Write down how you want yours to be and give it o your lawyer. You are always off point and on the wrong side.."

Alexx Ekubo: Why Yvonne Jegede was dragged

Legit.ng previously reported that a video showing how actress Yvonne Jegede attended the service of songs of the late actor Alexx Ekubo generated buzz online.

Fans and family members of the actor were thrown into mourning following his passing as they gathered for his Service of Songs.

Though she wore a white dress, many reacted to her appearance at the event, with some advising her on how to dress appropriately for such occasions.

Source: Legit.ng