Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to a new group known as the Village Boy Movement, making waves online

The pro-Peter Obi group was created to counter Tinubu's City Boy Movement ahead of the 2027 election

Chiefpriest sent a bold message to the group with a video from his recent campaign in Imo state

Socialite and businessman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has sent a bold message to the Village Boy Movement, a pro-Peter Obi group ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Village Boy Movement recently surfaced on social media following the growing support for President Bola Tinubu's re-election by some prominent figures, including Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares how City Boy will win Village Boy movement followers. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recently reported that the socialite stormed Imo state in style to drum support for the president's re-election. According to him, the City Boy Movement is focused on empowerment and opportunities for supporters, especially in the South-East.

Cubana Chiefpriest sends message to opposition

As the new movement gained attention on social media, Chiefpriest couldn't help but make a bold statement.

He bragged about how City Boy Movement would convert the opposition followers through empowerment programs.

"I Went Back Home For The First Time As A City Boy & The Rest Is History. I Hear Say Dem Don Get Village Boys I Dey Wait For Una For Street Make I Use @cityboy.movement_hq Empowerment Convert Una," Cubana Chiefpriest wrote in a caption of a video.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest, alongside some Igbo businessmen, has faced criticism over their public support for Tinubu.

Mixed reactions trail Cubana Chiefpriest's comment about Village Boy Movement. Credit: cubanachiefpriest.

Source: Instagram

The video Cubana Chiefpriest shared with a bold message to City Boy's movement opposition is below:

Reactions to Chiefpriest's message to Village Boy Movement

Reacting, some members of Village Boy Movement fired back at the socialite over his message, which they considered a mockery.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

mallamtafa said:

"Tinubu go later dey disappointed,u no fit even win for ur village."

officialjosephshie commented:

"Omo see as them weaponised hunger for the country. So throwing little cash up and down just to buy an hungry person."

official_nwatakwochaezeoke said:

"We go collect that ur money and vote for Peter obi."

1st.interior_curtain.world commented:

"VillageBoyMovement get crowd oooh.. If CityBoyMovement pull 1million vote with money. we are pulling 500million vote without money. money cant buy intergrity."

chibestna2 said:

"Please show us your village home town.. let see if truly you have building that premium luxury city your bragging you have build IMO state for decades??? Because I know you're from orlu ideato South and North,?"

mamauka__ commented:

"I trust my people we go collect your money chop and clean mouth then the Election Day go shock you say even one pulling unit you no go deliver."

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts throwback video

Legit.ng also reported that the socialite reacted to a throwback video of him when he was skinny, which resurfaced on social media.

The viral clip also captured the socialite's attention as he proudly shared it on his Instagram story.

A caption on the video read, "Fine man with God heart, na why God dey answer your prayer."

Source: Legit.ng