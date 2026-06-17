Ivory Coast striker Elye Wahi was arrested by French police before the 2026 FIFA World Cup over alleged spot-fixing offences

Authorities are investigating suspicious betting patterns linked to the striker receiving a yellow card while playing for Nice against Metz

The 23-year-old has not been charged and remains eligible to feature for Ivory Coast at the tournament

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been rocked by controversy after Ivory Coast international Elye Wahi became the subject of an investigation into alleged match manipulation.

The 23-year-old striker, who recently switched allegiance from France to the Elephants, has continued to feature for the African side despite an ongoing probe in his native country.

Elye Wahi dejected during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

According to The New York Times, Wahi was arrested by anti-corruption officers in France on May 29 over allegations that he deliberately picked up a yellow card while playing for Nice against Metz on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

Despite the investigation, the striker travelled to North America and started Ivory Coast's opening World Cup game against Ecuador in Philadelphia, helping the Elephants secure a 1-0 victory.

Suspicious betting alerts triggered investigation

The investigation reportedly began after French football authorities received several alerts concerning unusual betting activity surrounding the match between Nice and Metz.

Multiple bets worth thousands of euros were allegedly placed around the world on Wahi receiving a booking during the encounter.

Authorities suspect a case of "spot-fixing", a practice in which specific events within a match are manipulated for betting purposes rather than the overall result.

Wahi was cautioned in the 35th minute after a late challenge on Metz defender Sadibou Sane, as noted by Flashscore. The yellow card proved costly as it triggered a suspension, ruling him out of the first leg of Nice's relegation play-off against Saint-Etienne.

French investigators subsequently widened their enquiries and sought betting information from other countries, since wagers on yellow cards are prohibited in France.

Police arrest before World Cup

The New York Times reported that anti-corruption specialists arrested Wahi on May 29, shortly after he delivered an outstanding display for Nice.

The striker scored twice and earned the Man of the Match award in a 4-1 victory over Saint-Etienne that secured the club's Ligue 1 status.

Confirming the arrest, a spokesperson for the Marseille Public Prosecutor's Office said:

"We can confirm that a 23-year-old football player competing in Ligue 1 was arrested on May 29 as part of an investigation opened by the Marseille public prosecutor's office into allegations of organised fraud, organised sports corruption, handling of proceeds of crime and money laundering."

The statement added:

"He was released after being interviewed while in police custody. Investigations remain ongoing."

Authorities also clarified that the player under investigation was not part of the French national team.

No charges filed against Wahi

Although questioned by police, Wahi has not been charged with any offence.

FIFA and the Ivory Coast Football Federation have yet to issue public statements on the matter.

The New York Times added that world football's governing body did not respond when asked whether it had been informed about Wahi's arrest before the striker played in Ivory Coast's opening World Cup match.

The controversy has not affected his participation so far.

The former France youth international, who switched allegiance to Ivory Coast earlier this year, started in the Elephants' 1-0 victory over Ecuador.

Elye Wahi in action during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match between Ivory Coast and Ecuador. Photo by Harry Langer

Source: Getty Images

He linked up effectively with Yan Diomande and almost marked the occasion with a goal, striking the crossbar before being substituted. Manchester United winger Amad Diallo later scored the winner.

Ivory Coast are due to face Germany in Toronto in their next Group E fixture.

Career path of the striker

Born near Paris in 2003, Wahi first emerged at Montpellier before establishing himself as one of France's brightest attacking prospects.

He later had spells with Lens and Marseille before joining Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

After struggling for goals in Germany, he moved to Nice on loan in January and played a crucial role in helping the club avoid relegation, scoring five goals in 14 league appearances.

His impressive form earned him a place in Ivory Coast's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, his participation now comes under an uncomfortable spotlight as French investigators continue their work.

Authorities are reportedly examining betting patterns from several countries while seeking to establish whether the booking against Metz was intentional.

Ivory Coast earned Africa's first World Cup victory

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ivory Coast became the first African nation to register a victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after edging Ecuador 1-0 in Philadelphia.

Eight African countries have already played at the tournament, with South Africa, Senegal, Tunisia and Algeria suffering defeats, while Morocco, Egypt and Cape Verde settled for draws.

Source: Legit.ng