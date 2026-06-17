A Nigerian lady shared the name of the person who collected the corpse of Alexx Ekubo from the mortuary to his hometown

This comes ahead of the late actor’s wake-keep service and burial that would be held in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia

The lady stated that she saw the actor’s corpse release form and disclosed the name of the person who collected the remains

A Nigerian lady mentioned the person who collected the remains of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, from the mortuary ahead of his burial.

Nollywood and fans were thrown into mourning when Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, after a battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

A lady mentions who collected actor Alexx Ekubo's corpse from the mortuary to hometown. Photo: Joy Chinwenmeri Onwubuariri , Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

A service of songs was held in his honour on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Lagos, and plans are underway for his wake-keeping and burial on the 17th and 18th of June.

Lady mentions who collected Alexx Ekubo's corpse

Identified as Joy Chinwenmeri Onwubuariri on Facebook, the lady said she saw the actor's Corpse Release Form from the Lagos mortuary where he was deposited.

She stated that the name of the person who collected the corpse from the mortuary and transported it to the actor's hometown for burial was the close friend and colleague of the deceased, IK Ogbonna.

Her Facebook post read:

"I saw the corpse release certificate of Alex. Guess whose name was written as collector , it’s Ik ogbonna, from Lagos to Arochukwu. That must have been so so hard ….. my God will console his family and friends."

Alexx Ekubo's burial: Reactions trail lady's revelation

Nnenna Ibiam Okoye said:

"This is too hard. Since it happened, he has always been on my mind. Alex was more than a brother to him. People don’t understand that level of pain , it will change him forever. He will see life differently. You don’t know it till you have experienced it. Like he won’t be surprised at anyone’s demise anymore cos he has seen a greater pain. When I lost my elder sister in 2013, the tall beauty and brain that led all her mates was laid before us in cold, covered under 6feet before our eyes. Since that year till now, there is nobody’s death that will surprise me more than it. Surprisingly Alex and Jnr pope’s death touched the core of my heart, maybe cos they are too young, just same age with my elder brother, I see my brother in Alex and it hurts me so much as if I lost him too."

Ifebuche Cynthia Evaristus said:

"May God console him and his family."

Onyinyechi Gold Chikwendu said:

"They were more than friends."

A lady mentioned the name of the person who collected Alex Ekubo's corpse from the Lagos mortuary. Photo: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

In a related story, Pastor Jerry Eze shared the plan he had made with Alexx Ekubo and how his death didn't make it come to pass.

Pastor Ighodalo speaks about Alexx Ekubo's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the senior pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, spoke about how Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli, had behaved since the demise of her husband.

The pastor, who spoke at the event, shared his observation about the actor’s wife, Anwuli, and why he appreciated her.

Source: Legit.ng