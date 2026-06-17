Ahead of the 2027 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in 2027, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, the young girl who emerged the top scorer in 2026, has a message for potential candidates

The 16-year-old girl, who wants to study medicine and surgery at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), scored 372 marks out of 400

In a recent post Legit.ng sighted, the JAMB 2026 top scorer advised 2027 candidates on the importance of early preparation, staying consistent and aiming high

Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, the 16-year-old girl announced as JAMB 2026 top scorer, has sent an important message to candidates who would sit for the UTME in 2027.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 17, Daniella advised 2027 JAMB candidates to start their preparations early and not wait till the last minute.

Daniella Owoeye advised 2027 UTME candidates to start their preparations early. Photo Credit: Daniella Owoeye, JAMB

Source: Facebook

JAMB'26 top scorer's message to 2027 candidates

Daniella stated that the habit you build today determines the result you celebrate tomorrow.

She stressed the importance of early preparation, adding that 2027 candidates should also stay consistent and aim higher.

She wrote on Facebook:

"Dear 2027 UTME Candidates,

"Don't wait until the last minute. The habits you build today will determine the results you celebrate tomorrow.

"Start early. Stay consistent. Aim high."

Daniella shared a flyer that emphasised her admonition to potential JAMB candidates. Via the flyer, she reminded students to start their preparations now, and not wait until three months before the examination.

She further noted that JAMB candidates must be ready to put in great efforts if they desire great goals.

"If you want to achieve great goals, you must be ready to put in great effort," a part of her flyer read.

Daniella, who hails from Ekiti, made headlines after scoring 372 out of 400 to emerge the highest scorer in the 2026 exam. She intends to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the University of Lagos.

JAMB releases 2026 result slip for printing

Meanwhile, JAMB had released the original 2026 result slip for printing.

JAMB spokesperson, Benjamin Fabian, said the slip is part of the official documents required for post-UTME processing and consideration by tertiary institutions.

See her Facebook post below:

UTME 2026 top scorer's encounter with Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the 2026 UTME top scorer, Owoeye Daniella Jesudunsin, had opened up about her encounter with Bishop Oyedepo as she testified at Winners' Chapel headquarters.

Daniella scored 372 marks out of 400 in the examination conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The teenager stated that she held onto the spiritual theme of the month and constantly repeated the cleric's famous sermon quotes to guide her studies.

Daniella scored 98 in English Language, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics, and 82 in Biology to emerge as the top scorer nationwide. Her achievement also earned her recognition from the National Orientation Agency (NOA). Reacting to the testimony during the church service, Bishop David Oyedepo expressed joy and commended the young scholar for her diligence.

Source: Legit.ng