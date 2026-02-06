Yul Edochie has finally secured an appointment in a pro-Tinubu support group following his repeated public support for President Bola Tinubu

The Nollywood actor proudly shared the announcement, which included his new position ahead of the 2027 general elections

His appointment comes after celebrities Obi Cubana and Bolanle Ninalowo publicly supported Tinubu’s re-election bid

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie, on Tuesday, February 6, announced his role as Deputy South East Coordinator for the pro-Tinubu campaign group RTIFN.

Yul, a vocal Tinubu supporter, pledged his full commitment to the president’s 2027 re-election bid.

He also shared a flyer highlighting his position, alongside Seyi Tinubu as Founder-in-Chief and Ahmed Bala as National Coordinator.

"BATTLE READY. SERVICE READY. 2027, TINUBU OR NOTHING," he added in a caption.

Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin, also celebrated his new appointment, writing:

"A massive CONGRATULATIONS to you, EZE DIKE1 of Nteje, with many more on the way. On your MANTLE I stand FOREVER and a day. Congratulations will be your second name this whole year and beyond. You are a winner and will always be."

Yul Edochie’s appointment comes a few days after his colleague, Bolanle Ninalowo, was appointed coordinator for a Tinubu support group in Atlanta, United States.

Yul Edochie's social media post announcing his new appointment is below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie bags appointment

Yul Edochie’s appointment, which comes after he was ridiculed online by critics, has further sparked reactions. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

official_derrek said:

"Congratulations baba, but i no follow you dey this train is from Window jump commot cuz this 2027 we the obi-dient are not going to do business as usual, its either we get it right or we force them to do the right thing."

emma_cjk_231 said:

"From contesting for President to becoming Deputy coordinator south east city boy boy for Seyi and Tinubu."

ceo_delano commented:

"Finally them don hear ekuke barking."

ojorneluemmy said:

"After everything nah deputy dem give u."

p_armani1 said:

"Leadership is not forced, if baba is actually doing well and will fix Nigeria for 4yrs of repeated statement, allow free and fair election let’s see if baba will secure 50 votes across the country. Ndi Ara."

janisaldesign2025 commented:

"This was all the reasons why he granted that yehyeh interview. I said it earlier that it was his political ambition he granted to do that interview."

Yul Edochie speaks about May's children

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie addressed claims that he was not on good terms with his children with May, revealing that he has a cordial relationship with them.

He also revealed he doesn't post his children with May on social media because there is a court order barring him from doing so due to his ongoing divorce case with May.

The fact of the matter is that I'm still in contact with my children and I still send my son money through their mother," he said in part.

Source: Legit.ng