Ninalowo Bolanle, a Nollywood actor, joined a pro-Tinubu group ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Nollywood star shared his new appointment with a series of flyers while expressing his excitement

This came after businessman Obi Cubana received an appointment letter from Seyi Tinubu in a viral video

Popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo, aka Nino B, has announced his appointment as the Atlanta, USA, coordinator for Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN), a pro-President Tinubu advocacy group.

Ninalowo, known for roles in films like Picture Perfect and based in the US, shared the announcement via his official Instagram page on Saturday, February 3.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces his support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 elections.

Source: Instagram

The actor expressed honour in the role, including posters featuring the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigerian symbols to rally diaspora support.

According to the flyers, Ninalowo is the Atlanta coordinator for the pro-Tinubu support group, while Seyi Tinubu is the founder-in-chief.

"Honored to serve as Coordinator! Atlanta/USA for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 🇳🇬," the Nollywood actor wrote.

Ninalowo's appointment comes after a viral video showed Seyi Tinubu presenting a letter of appointment to businessman Obi Cubana as the Southeast coordinator of the City Boy Movement, another pro-Tinubu support group.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo expresses excitement to support Tinubu in US ahead of 2027 elections.

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Bolanle Ninalowo’s new appointment

The post has quickly gained attention, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians as many shared comments about the 2027 elections. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

yuledochie said:

"Welcome on board brother."

withlove.halima commented:

"Jokes on you…”Tinubu is fixing Nigeria” from someone who has his kids and immediate family members outside Nigeria."

funmislist said:

"Vote your choices.. if you like BAT vote him and if You like OBi vote him. If Atiku is your choice vote him. Don't let election divide us. Not worth it."

shugarboy_17 wrote:

"I used to respect you a lot but now I see the type of person you are..Alatenuje."

fine_nkem commented:

"Your kids are outside the country na. Obviously you don’t care about the ones in Nigeria. Smh."

bhayo_show said:

"Bolanle ninalowo is that how you relaxed in USA that you lived in before it was fixed. Guy I thought you have sense. So disappointed you could be found in things like this. This is simply stomach infrastructure. You are looking for opportunities in politics in nigeria."

otunba_adegbow said:

"great job nino, we launching California movement in a bit! We are coming! Asiwaju le kan si! By force by fire Nigeria must good! Asiwaju or nobody!

damoroye commented:

"iamnino_b brother you know better than this... Chai you fall some of your fans hand... You should have stayed neutral."

2027: Obi Cubana defends his appointment

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana, on Tuesday, February 3, issued a public statement addressing his appointment as a coordinator of a pro-APC group led by Seyi Tinubu, to bolster support for the 2027 elections.

In the statement, Obi Cubana reflected on Seyi Tinubu's visit to his home and acknowledged the reactions that trailed his appointment. He also urged critics to respect his view.

