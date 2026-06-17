Meta is adding new features to make it easier to get answers, generate shareable photos and videos

The tech giant said it will help in content creation using Meta AI across Feed, Stories and profile tools.

It also launched an AI-powered search based on public posts, as well as opt-in editing features

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Meta has announced the release of new artificial intelligence features across its Facebook platform to improve the way users search, create, and share content.

The company said the updates are aimed at helping users “get more done with less effort,” whether that involves finding real-time answers from communities, generating creative posts, or turning simple ideas into shareable content.

Facebook gets smarter as Meta introduces AI Mode Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Meta rolls out new features

A key addition is AI Mode, a new way for users to get answers to their questions directly within Facebook using Meta AI.

This feature operates across the Feed and Search, providing answers grounded in public discussions on topics across Groups and Reels.

AI Mode presents insights that are informed by real user experience and conversations across Meta apps rather than traditional search results. This results in more contextual and community-driven answers.

The tech company said:

"AI Mode is a new way to get answers to your questions right on Facebook, thanks to Meta AI. From exploring your Feed to searching for something specific, AI Mode uses Meta AI to give you answers grounded in what people are saying publicly across our apps"

Meta also claims the tool will run on its AI systems and be seamlessly integrated within current experiences and appearances "as people browse, search and explore."

New AI tools to streamline photo and video creation

Facebook is also rolling out new AI-creative tools to simplify content creation and sharing.

Among these new features are camera roll sharing suggestions, new collage cut-outs, such as highlights from recent social interactions, and enhanced transition effects for smoother video montage creations.

The platform has stated that all of these suggestions are opt-in and may be turned off if users decide against it. Meta also commented that these new creative features would greatly benefit users "who may not always have time to manually edit," making it simpler to create polished and shareable content.

AI is now built deeper into Facebook Feed, Stories, and the search experience. Photo: Imen Ben Youssef

Source: Getty Images

AI photo restyling and personalisation tools

Another major update includes new photo presets that allow users to modify their appearance using AI. These features let users adjust elements such as clothing, hairstyles, and accessories in images.

For sports fans, the tools also offer themed options that allow users to virtually wear team jerseys and show support for their favourite clubs.

Users can access the feature through an AI Edit option in Stories or by updating their profile pictures using the “Restyle profile picture with AI” option.

This rollout represents Meta's ongoing efforts to increase its use of AI across its apps, in hopes to make social media interactions feel more interactive, personalised, and creative.

Meta added:

"Whether you’re looking for answers, creating something to share, or just trying something new, these tools make it easier and more fun to make things happen on Facebook, with the help of AI and the people already here."

Google announces 7 new exciting features

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Google has announced to release lots of new Android features, including major AI changes, tools for less distraction and a whole new type of laptop called "Googlebooks".

The free updates, revealed at the "Android Show" livestream event hosted by the company on Tuesday, May 12, will gradually be available on compatible Android phones (including those from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Honour, and Pixel) over the next 12 months.

Source: Legit.ng