Hausa praise singer Rarara has criticised Davido over his decision to spotlight abducted Oyo schoolchildren during a global FIFA event

The singer alleged that the Afrobeats star's actions were politically motivated and linked to his family's political interests

Rarara's remarks have opened up fresh conversations about patriotism, activism, and how Nigeria should be represented on the world stage

Popular Hausa praise singer Dauda Adamu Kahutu, better known as Rarara, has publicly criticised Afrobeats superstar Davido over his recent appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown concert.

Davido had performed at the globally televised event wearing a jacket bearing the inscription "Bring Them Home" alongside the names of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo State.

The singer later explained that the gesture was intended to honour victims of violence and keep attention on those affected by insecurity.

Rarara criticises Davido over his decision to spotlight abducted Oyo schoolchildren during a global FIFA event. Photos: Davido/Rarara.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on his verified Facebook page, the singer questioned Davido's decision to highlight the abduction case before an international audience.

According to him, the move projected Nigeria negatively and gave undue attention to terrorists and insecurity-related issues.

Rarara did not mince words as he described the action as "barbaric," insisting that sensitive security matters should not be displayed on a global platform in such a manner.

The praise singer wondered why Davido chose to wear a jacket featuring the names of abducted victims during a performance that placed Nigeria before millions of viewers worldwide.

"What exactly did he hope to achieve?" Rarara asked.

The singer went further by suggesting that politics may have influenced Davido's decision.

Rarara alleged that the Afrobeats star was attempting to support his uncle's political ambitions while portraying the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a negative light.

According to him, insecurity should never be used as a campaign strategy by any political interest.

He argued that Nigerians who turn security challenges into political talking points may not fully understand the consequences involved.

Oyo school abduction: Davido replies to Reno Omokri's criticism

In another development, Davido doubled down on his support for the abducted schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo State despite criticism from former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

Reno argued that publicity may not be the best strategy when dealing with kidnappers and terrorists.

He suggested that while Davido's intentions may have been noble, the public campaign could inadvertently give the abductors the recognition they desire.

Interestingly, Davido chose not to directly engage Omokri's arguments. Instead, the singer responded in a way many interpreted as even louder than words.

Hours after the criticism emerged, he shared multiple images from the concert on his social media pages.

Watch the video here:

Rarara alleges that Davido's actions were politically motivated and linked to his family's political interests. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido sparks debate over Dangote refinery investment

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Davido sparked a heated online debate after he disclosed his interest in investing in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The musician uploaded an application form for the investment opportunity on his official X page.

The announcement quickly drew mixed reactions from fans who debated whether celebrities should keep their financial moves private or use them to inspire others.

Source: Legit.ng