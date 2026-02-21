Kano has again become the centre of the state as the political godfather and NNPP national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, tests power with his estranged godson, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

The by-elections into Kano Municipal and Ungogo State Assembly constituencies were one of the first to be conducted under the newly amended electoral act

President Bola Tinubu has sent a message to voters, security agencies and electoral officers ahead of the election in the northwest state

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano will be testing his political influence in the state against his estranged political godfather and the national leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) since the former dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state assembly's by-election for two vacant seats.

The elections are also the first to be held under the recently signed Electoral Act 2026, and they are widely considered as a testing ground for the 2027 general election.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Rabiu Kankwaso test strength at Kano by-election Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

No less than nine political parties are contesting in the election, which will be held around the Ungogo and Kano Municipal State Assembly constituencies. The seats became vacant after the death of the lawmakers representing the constituencies, Aminu Sa’ad and Sarki Aliyu Daneji.

Speaking on the election, President Bola Tinubu called on the voters, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the election.

The president made the call in a statement by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, and urged all eligible voters to come out and vote without any intimidation. He maintained that democracy was best in an atmosphere where there is mutual respect, tolerance and calm.

Nigerians react as Tinubu speaks on by-election

Nigerians have reacted differently to the president's statement. Below are some of their reactions:

Anita Akanimoh summarised the president's statement:

"President Tinubu appealed to the Commission to take all necessary measures to bolster voters’ confidence by ensuring timely accreditation, smooth voting processes, accurate collation, and prompt transmission of results, in line with the 2026 Electoral Act."

INEC holds by-election in Kano to fill vacant seats at the state house of assembly Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Tony criticised the president:

"Good talk by the president. He should retrain his Minister who has a distinction in election rigging. I hope it goes well tomorrow and there is no cause for disorderliness."

JohnIfy accused the president:

"Propaganda govt. It is still Tinubu and his APC will want to rig and create chaos. Tinubu cannot have a free contest. He snatched it, grabbed it and ran away with it. That's the language you guys know. Stop deluding yourselves."

Al-Hassan Wartara commended the president:

"A timely call for responsibility and calm ahead of the polls. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appeal for orderliness, restraint by security agencies, and strengthened voter confidence underscores the importance of protecting the integrity of the democratic process. Free and fair elections depend not only on institutions like the Independent National Electoral Commission but also on the conduct of political actors, security personnel, and citizens alike. Peaceful participation, transparency, and respect for the rule of law remain the foundation of credible elections and a stronger democratic journey for Nigeria."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Fire outbreak at Kano market

Legit.ng earlier reported that there was a fire outbreak in another Kano market, the Fatima Simra Multi-Purpose Market in the Dakata area of the state, and no less than 50 shops have been reportedly destroyed.

This was confirmed by Dauda Haruna Chula, the chairman of the market's fire committee, stating that the incident happened at about 5:40 am on Friday, February 20.

Source: Legit.ng