A young man who paid for another individual's JAMB registration fee took to social media to open up

The individual mentioned the score the boy he sponsored got in his exam that made him disappointed

The score he mentioned in the viral post drew the attention of many people, who advised him

A young Nigerian who paid for someone else’s JAMB registration fee has reacted in anger after finally seeing the score the individual got in the UTME exam.

He explained in the comments of the post that the money he used for the boy’s registration was his last cash at that moment, hence why he was so pained.

Nigerian man regrets paying someone’s JAMB fee after seeing low score. Photo Source: Twitter/Iam_lordmayor, JAMB

Source: Twitter

Man shares experience with JAMB candidate

He said that if he had known the boy would get that particular score in the JAMB exam, @Iam_lordmayor would have used the money to buy something else.

He wrote on his page:

“One of the most stupid things I did this year was pay for someone’s UTME and he ended up scoring 202, disappointing!”

After he mentioned the total score the individual got in the JAMB exam, his post attracted attention as many people reacted in the comments section.

Man who sponsored JAMB candidate reacts after seeing UTME result. Photo Source: Twitter/Iam_lordmayor

Source: Twitter

He replied to some of the responses with the following:

“I go collect refund.”

“I for use my money do something else. Just remembering now and I am angry.”

“It isn’t so bad but the events leading to that, that was like my last money, 202???”

Reactions as man sponsors JAMB candidate

@AstonKgen said:

"Dupe tie. e get one guy for Twitter here, not sure any of them had 200."

@MDdonking explained:

"But he above the general cut of mark, is among the top 28 percent."

@esv_keks added:

"In the two JAMB exams I wrote, I never scored above 205. 201 and 203. Entered OAU with the latter to study Estate Management. While you may be disappointed because you had high expectations, I don't think it's a stupid thing. You can bet on him again."

@toki_ayomide wrote:

"202 isn’t so bad. Plus, anyone that scores 202 can still improve a lot."

@AkinPontius shared:

"Na that 202 my guy use study pure and applied biology na."

@boyedeMD wrote:

"The crash out valid gan egbon."

@Hallewonder noted:

"He fit later become BGS…. All na motivation."

@theepeculiarr added:

"Disappointing is harsh."

@itu21797 said:

"That's not totally bad score."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an arts student went viral after sharing her 2026 UTME result on social media.

The young lady posted a screenshot showing her subject scores, including 88 in Mathematics, 72 in Government, 84 in Economics, and 64 in English, making a total score of 308. Her post attracted attention online as many users praised her performance in the JAMB examination.

Lady becomes OOU best graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady went viral on X after sharing her impressive academic achievements at a very young age.

She revealed that she wrote JAMB at 14, gained admission into Olabisi Onabanjo University at 15, and graduated at 18. According to her, she also emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Student of the 2023/2024 academic session in her department and faculty.

Source: Legit.ng