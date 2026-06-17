A young Nigerian lady has shared a lovely video of her relocating from Nigeria to Canada

The traveller packed local food items, including egusi and blended crayfish, in heavily sealed bags

She shared an emotional embrace with her mother at the airport before boarding her flight

A young Nigerian lady has shared a detailed video documenting her relocation journey from Nigeria to Canada.

The traveller, Amarachukwu, posted the footage on her TikTok page to show the bittersweet process of moving abroad.

A Nigerian lady documents her relocation to Canada. Photo credit: @amarachukwu912/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng observed that the video captured her final days in Nigeria, her packing process, and her arrival at her new destination.

Lady documents her relocation journey to Canada

Amarachukwu began her video by documenting her final Sunday service with her local church congregation.

The video also showed a family session where her father administered Holy Communion to the household.

Her mother was seen giving her some final "ndumodu" advice with passionate hand gestures.

To save costs abroad, Amarachukwu stocked up on local delicacies sealed tightly in ziplock bags. The food items included egusi, blended crayfish, and native spices.

She also packed familiar toiletries like Pears baby oil, Vaseline, Oral-B toothpaste, and Imperial Leather body wash.

Meanwhile, her sister was spotted happily inheriting the remaining skincare sprays and cosmetics left behind.

The video's emotional peak came at the airport, where Amarachukwu and her mother broke down in tears during a long embrace.

After boarding, she applied a face mask during the flight before touching down in Canada.

She was later seen wearing a thick winter coat and holding a cup of coffee from Tim Hortons.

Amarachukwu wrote on the platform:

"Cold too much here oo, come prepared!"

Reactions as Nigerian lady relocates abroad

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's post below:

Twinsmum said:

"Welcome to Canada. The land will favour you in Jesus name."

Splendor said:

"Wait ooo na only me come this Canada with one bag, two shirt, two trouser and garri."

TOC BY TADE said:

"Congratulations to you, my dear, you don escape band!t. 🥺"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Man once rejected gains Canada PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, now a permanent resident of Canada has recounted how he was rejected 12 times before his relocation to North America.

Source: Legit.ng