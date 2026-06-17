Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match at 41 years old.

The Portugal captain equalled Lionel Messi's record of appearing in six FIFA World Cups.

Ronaldo could still become the first player to score in six different editions of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo added two more remarkable milestones to his legendary career after being named in Portugal's starting line-up for their opening match against DR Congo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

The Al-Nassr superstar made history by becoming the oldest outfield player ever to start a match at football's biggest tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Bruno Onyemaechi during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria. Photo by Luis Loureiro

Source: Getty Images

At 41, the Portuguese captain also joined Lionel Messi in an exclusive club by becoming only the second player to feature at six different World Cups, per Opta.

Ronaldo's appearance came barely 24 hours after his long-time rival Messi became the first player to reach the landmark during Argentina's opening victory over Algeria.

For over two decades, both players have dominated world football, collecting trophies, individual awards and breaking records at an astonishing pace. Their rivalry has shaped an era, and once again the pair continue to rewrite history together.

Ronaldo's final World Cup journey begins

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez confirmed Ronaldo's place in the starting XI for the Group K clash against DR Congo, ensuring that the veteran striker extended his record as the most-capped male international footballer.

Portugal lined up with:

Costa; Mendes, Araujo, Veiga, Cancelo; Neves, Fernandes, Vitinha, Silva; Neto, Ronaldo.

DR Congo responded with:

Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Mukau, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Bakambu, Wissa.

The appearance marked Ronaldo's 229th game for Portugal, which underlines the extraordinary longevity that has made him one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Widely regarded as one of the most prolific players in history, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward has won five Champions League titles, five Ballon d'Or awards, the European Championship and two UEFA Nations League trophies.

The World Cup remains the only major prize missing from his glittering collection.

A farewell to football's biggest stage

There is a growing belief that the tournament in North America will be Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance.

Although the Portuguese icon has shown little sign of slowing down, this competition represents what many see as the "last dance" for one of football's all-time greats.

Ronaldo turned 41 in February and has spent the last three-and-a-half years playing in Saudi Arabia, but his ambition remains intact.

The legendary striker is currently just 27 goals away from reaching the unprecedented milestone of 1,000 career goals, a target that could keep him playing beyond 2026.

Yet many supporters are dreaming of a perfect ending: lifting the World Cup trophy before finally stepping away from the global stage.

Pressure grows after Messi's brilliance

Ronaldo dejected during the Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria. Photo by Luis Loureiro

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo entered Portugal's opening match under considerable pressure after a sensational day for some of football's biggest stars.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France, Erling Haaland also bagged a brace for Norway, while Messi stole the headlines by registering his first World Cup hat-trick during Argentina's victory over Algeria.

The performances reignited comparisons between Ronaldo and Messi, whose careers have run side by side for nearly 20 years.

Their battle for supremacy has produced countless memorable moments, with both superstars pushing each other to extraordinary heights.

More records still within reach

Despite entering his sixth World Cup, Ronaldo still has several records in his sights.

According to Sky Sports, if he scores during the tournament, he will become the first player ever to find the net in six separate World Cup editions.

The achievement narrowly escaped him at Euro 2024, but another opportunity now presents itself in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ronaldo is also chasing Messi's overall World Cup appearance record.

The Argentine currently leads with 26 matches, while Ronaldo started the tournament with 22 appearances.

Should Portugal reach the final and Ronaldo features throughout, he could potentially overtake his old rival.

Another target involves becoming the oldest goalscorer in a World Cup final.

Messi currently sits second behind Sweden's Nils Liedholm, who scored in the 1958 final at 35 years and 264 days old.

If Portugal make it to the final on July 19 and Ronaldo scores, he would obliterate that record at 41 years and over five months old.

He could also become the oldest player ever to appear in a World Cup final, surpassing Italy legend Dino Zoff.

Closer to home, Ronaldo may also eclipse former teammate Pepe to become Portugal's oldest goalscorer in World Cup history.

Whatever happens over the coming weeks, Ronaldo has already ensured that his name remains etched deeper into football folklore.

Portugal sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal sparked debate on social media shortly after Messi inspired Argentina to victory with a hat-trick against Algeria.

The Portuguese national team reacted online after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner stole the headlines, fuelling further discussion surrounding the long-running rivalry between two of football's greatest-ever players.

Source: Legit.ng