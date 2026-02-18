Peller has opened up about an alleged move to get him involved in politics ahead of the 2027 elections

The TikTok star, during a live stream session, alleged that Naijashimadun, a supporter of President Tinubu, contacted his team

He shared his response to the request while bringing up his past experience with Naijashimadun

Popular streamer and TikToker star Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller, has shared an alleged move to get him involved in politics ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a video from a recent live stream session, Peller shared how an online commentator, Emmanuel Philip, aka Naijashimadun, had contacted his management, offering money to recruit him into politics.

He, however, revealed that he refused, claiming it was the reason why Naijashimadun disliked him.

Peller made the revelation after spotting a poster of Naijashimadun publicly announcing his support for Tinubu's re-election.

"That Naijashimadun man. He spoilt my name and talked bad about me online just because he reached out to me to join a party and I declined. I don’t want to involve myself in politics. Since that time, he had he had been angry with me. It was today I saw his political poster. I have blocked him everywhere. He really ridiculed me online," Peller said.

Naijashimadun joins Tinubu's support group

The flyer, which was shared on his Instagram page, revealed he had been nominated as a coordinator for RTIFN (Relax, Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria), an APC support group, in Houston, USA.

"I’m Humbled to serve as the Coordinator for Houston, USA, supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu! 🇳🇬 #RTFIN #RenewedHope” special appreciation to ST @seyitinubu for locking up the renewed hope agenda and turning up the heat nationwide," he wrote.

Naijashimadun's social media post announcing his support for Tinubu's re-election is below:

Actors Yul Edochie and Ninalowo Bolanle are among the known members of RTIFN.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Kevin Black, aka Governor Amuneke, shared the alleged offer he received to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election.

Reactions as Peller shares how Naijashimadun alleged attempted to get him into politics. Credit: peller089

Reactions trail Peller's allegations against Naijashimadun

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some netizens applauded Peller for distancing himself from politics. Read them below:

Oluwatobiloba Oladunni Oladipupo commented:

"Don't mind them they looking for a way to destroy your enjoyment relationship ni oo."

Just Happen Blog"

"But the boy too young to join corrupt party na,na everybody APC govt won destroyed self."

Eme Ka commented:

"A P C at work them wan corrupt this Small boi omo A lot of things is going on in Naija low-key now."

LotennaSamuel commented:

"Collect that money and focus on your streaming o, else you go cry wetin no good later."

Mc Filipino said:

"But the boy too young to join corrupt party na,na everybody APC govt won destroyed self."

Mc Filipino said:

