The Nigerian movie industry experienced one of its most heated debates in 2026 after filmmaker Kunle Afolayan's remark at the Lagos Business of Film Summit

Afolayan criticised the trend of using dance skits for movie promotion shortly after Funke Akindele's film crossed ₦2.4 billion, and Funke responded with a fiery post, causing buzz online

Some of their colleagues, including Iyabo Ojo, Omotola Jalade, Toyin Abraham, Mo Abudu, and Regina Chukwu, weighed in with differing opinions on what it takes to succeed in the industry

In Nollywood, drama doesn’t only happen on screen; sometimes it spills into real life. The latest buzz began when filmmaker Kunle Afolayan questioned the industry’s obsession with dance skits and viral challenges as tools for movie promotion.

Speaking at the Lagos Business of Film Summit, Kunle said such routines drained his creative energy, even as colleagues like Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham turned them into box office gold.

The timing was explosive because Funke Akindele’s Behind the Scenes had just crossed ₦2.4 billion, while Toyin’s Oversabi Aunty had surpassed ₦1 billion.

Afolayan’s remark that he wasn’t interested in billions if he couldn’t personally make at least ₦10 million was widely seen as a jab at Funke and Toyin.

Funke fired back on social media, she wrote:

“I’m not the one hindering your progress… If you can’t beat them or join them, create your own path. No allow jealousy burn you. The sky is so big for everybody to fly.”

What followed was a wave of reactions from Nollywood’s biggest names. Here is how the stars weighed in on one of 2026’s most talked‑about industry clashes:

1. Iyabo Ojo - Jealousy is next to witchcraft

Iyabo Ojo didn't waste time picking a side. The actress and filmmaker dropped what many considered the shadiest response of them all.

Days after the back-and-forth between Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele reached fever pitch, Iyabo took to Instagram with a strong message that had fans talking.

The Queen Mother questioned who made the rules about how films should be promoted in the first place. Her post felt like a direct jab at Afolayan's criticism.

Iyabo Ojo reminded colleagues that no single approach owns the blueprint for success in Nollywood.

If dancing sells movies and puts millions in the bank, then dance. If storytelling alone works, then tell stories.

But criticising another person's winning formula? That's where jealousy lives, according to Iyabo, and she wasn't here for it.

"Jealousy is the last class to attend before becoming a witch"

"Who made the rules? Nobody you gotta answer to. 2026 ain’t for talkers — it’s for doers. Do what works for YOU. Let others win their way. You win yours. Period. 💯"

2. Omotola Jalade – It’s not professional

If Iyabo Ojo's response was fire, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's own was ice-cold professionalism.

The veteran actress, while speaking on TVC Entertainment, said she would never dance to promote a movie.

Omotola's comments came days after Kunle Afolayan shared similar sentiments. According to her, she only dances when she feels like it, not when it becomes a marketing obligation.

The actress emphasised that her duty as a filmmaker is to deliver a well-made movie and promote it through professional and structured channels, rather than relying on social media dance trends.

"I'm sorry, but I won't be dancing to market or promote my movie. It's not professional. I've done the movie, now I just have to go around and promote it."

3. Toyin Abraham – The Silent Diplomat

Toyin Abraham had every reason to respond publicly. Her film Oversabi Aunty had just crossed ₦1 billion, making her one of only two Nollywood filmmakers to achieve that milestone alongside Funke Akindele.

Kunle Afolayan's comments could have been seen as a dig at her success too. But Toyin chose the diplomatic route.

Instead of social media outbursts, her manager, Samuel Olatunji, released a statement on Monday, February 2, as reported by The Cable. He revealed that Kunle Afolayan had personally called Toyin Abraham to explain his remarks.

During their conversation, Toyin expressed concerns about how his words could be misinterpreted, particularly by filmmakers still struggling to break even. The issue was addressed maturely, and both parties moved forward.

Toyin's team clarified that Afolayan's reference to making only ₦10 million from a billion-naira film was sarcastic, not literal.

Toyin Abraham chose resolution over ratings, proving that not every industry disagreement needs to become a spectacle.

Her silence wasn't weakness; it was a strategy, one that maintained her reputation as a focused filmmaker who lets her work speak for itself.

4. Mo Abudu – I admire the style, but it's not my speciality

Media mogul Mo Abudu entered the conversation in a unique style.

Speaking at the same Lagos Business of Film Summit where Kunle Afolayan made his controversial remarks, the EbonyLife Media CEO acknowledged that while Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham have achieved remarkable success with dance-driven campaigns, that approach isn't part of her strategy.

Mo Abudu was careful not to throw shade. She expressed admiration for the energy displayed by Akindele and Abraham, noting how their viral videos connect powerfully with audiences.

However, she categorically stated that dancing isn't her speciality and that she has instructed her team to explore alternative methods that align with her brand.

What made Mo Abudu's response effective was her refusal to criticise anyone else's methods. She didn't call dancing unprofessional or beneath her.

She simply stated that it wasn't her lane. In doing so, she modelled how industry veterans can maintain boundaries without belittling colleagues who choose different paths.

5. Regina Chukwu – Life is turn by turn

Actress Regina Chukwu brought a refreshing perspective by focusing on unity rather than taking sides.

She reposted a message from fellow actress Kehinde Olorunyomi Odukoya that cut through the noise with simple words, stating that success in Nollywood comes in turns, and everyone should focus on their craft without shading others.

The reposted message read:

"N5 billion. N1 billion. Life is turn by turn. The dancer, the boaster, the comedian. Everybody will be alright in this industry. Do the one you can do without shading anyone."

Chukwu agreed wholeheartedly with the post by adding: “Well said 🤌 @kehindeolorunyomi.”

Her stance showed that whether one chooses dance skits, comedy, or traditional promotion, success will eventually come.

Her response reminded everyone that Nollywood's growth benefits all, and that today's box office champion might be tomorrow's struggling filmmaker and vice versa.

Kunle Afolayan clears the air

Meanwhile, Kunle Afolayan later clarified in another interview that his comments were not to criticise Funke Akindele or any of his colleagues.

He emphasised that he respects filmmakers who embrace dance skits and social media promotion, even though it’s not his personal style.

According to him, the debate was never about rivalry but about choosing different creative paths in Nollywood.

Aremu Afolayan Caught Between Kunle and Funke

