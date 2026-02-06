Moment Aremu Afolayan was asked to choose between his brother Kunle's Anikulapo and Funke Akindele's Behind the Scenes during an interview

The video went viral amid Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele's clash about film promotion and marketing strategies

Social media users praised Aremu's wisdom, with many calling it classic family diplomacy and the smartest move to avoid unnecessary drama

Nollywood actor Aremu Afolayan, younger brother of filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, recently found himself in a tricky situation during an interview that has been circulating online.

In the clip, the host asked him to choose between Kunle’s epic fantasy film Anikulapo and Funke Akindele’s blockbuster comedy Behind the Scenes.

The question immediately placed him between loyalty to his family and his long-time friend Funke Akindele.

Aremu explained that such a choice was impossible, pointing out that his brother had just given him a large financial gift while Funke Akindele had also shown kindness by buying him a door for his house.

Faced with this dilemma, he accused the host of deliberately setting a trap and playfully expressed outrage. He turned the tense moment into one filled with laughter with his playful threat to the host and his actions.

His refusal to pick sides showed his quick wit and ability to balance respect for his brother’s achievements with admiration for his colleague’s success.

The exchange, which ended with mock threats and humour, showed the difficulty of being caught between sibling pride and professional relationships.

It also reflected the strong personal bonds he shares with both Kunle and Funke, as he ultimately chose to avoid creating unnecessary drama by passing on the question.

Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele's feud

The clip has gained attention amid Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele's dispute over film promotion strategies.

Kunle had recently spoken about the exhausting demands of modern movie marketing strategy, such as producing dance videos and skits to boost cinema numbers.

Many interpreted the comments as a subtle criticism of Funke Akindele’s energetic promotional style, because her film Behind the Scenes just recently broke records with earnings of over N2.4 billion.

Funke did not let the comment pass as she responded promptly, stating that the industry has enough space for everyone to thrive, implying that Kunle's comment was from a place of jealousy.

However, Kunle later clarified that his remarks were general and not directed at her personally.

Netizens react to Aremu Afolayan's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@mr_chiboi said:

"Classic family diplomacy! Choosing between a sibling's masterpiece and another big name's work is a no-win situation, his answer probably avoided drama while still showing love. Sometimes the way you navigate loyalty says more than the choice itself."

@GbadegesinTaof1 commented:

"Aremu no get problem alaye kan Jen bi ati Jen be nti e ni."

@0xlordmicky wrote:

"Na set up o, na set up o. Best thing to do is, I will pass."

@El_Nova1 reacted:

"Which kain wahala be this."

@Buddyvic1 said:

"Aremu the smartest man lol."

@farryword commented:

"This one nah setup."

