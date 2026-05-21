Actress Etinosa Idemudia has tackled the growing trend of celebrities posting private chats after someone dies

The movie star warned colleagues against sharing unreplied DMs and emotional tributes for social media attention

Her comments surfaced amid emotional posts and screenshots shared after the reported death of actor Alexx Ekubo

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has condemned the growing habit of people posting private messages and emotional tributes only after someone passes away.

The actress made the remarks during a recent podcast appearance, where she criticised colleagues and associates who allegedly ignore people while they are alive but suddenly become emotional online after their death.

Etinosa Idemudia tackles the growing trend of celebrities posting private chats after someone dies. Photos: Etinosa Idemudia.

Source: Instagram

Her comment followed the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, whose colleagues and friends recently flooded social media with screenshots of chats, tributes, and stories about their last moments with him.

Speaking in a recent interview, Etinosa noted that some tributes shared online often appear performative and unnecessary, especially when the deceased was allegedly ignored while alive.

“All those people that post people’s DM when they are dead, if you post my DM, I’ll wake up, slap you and go back to the grave. Don’t try it,” she said jokingly.

The actress also frowned at colleagues who allegedly refuse collaboration requests while someone is alive, only to later pretend they had plans to work together after the person dies.

“DM that you didn’t reply, my enemy will die now. If you try it and post that ‘Oh, we should have worked together, I was looking forward to working with you,’ what I will do to you in your dream, you wouldn’t believe it,” she added.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Etinosa's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Kingkosec stated:

"That's human being for you. They will claim that you even message them and because of how busy they were they couldn't have time to a*s*s their dms - li@rs"

@OjetundeElijah shared:

"This is how they use to fan unnecessary beefs later they will come and say they didn't know so-so and so person didn't like them."

@obuakus noted:

"Like is so unnecessary....ohhh make people see say you dey follow am talk before in die"

@its_Miguel04 wrote:

"Baba Rex would post you just to see what you can do he ft still con knack your spirit join."

@AdelekeSam_Seun shared:

"Shay Dead people dey wake from the grave?? When you are not Jesus Christ"

@EkyDorlyn wrote:

"This one is just saying rubbishh, if you kpai they will post it and you wouldn't do anything"

Etinosa warns colleagues against sharing unreplied DMs and emotional tributes for social media attention. Photo: Etinosa Idemudia.

Source: Instagram

Etinosa previously slammed Ned Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Etinosa Idemudia criticised Senator Ned Nwoko over his public remarks about his wife, Regina Daniels, at an Abuja event.

The senator had discussed his marriage to Regina while addressing attendees, making allegations about her past behaviour at a hotel.

Etinosa hit back at the lawmaker for repeatedly bringing Regina into public conversations during a time when Nigeria faces serious national issues.

Source: Legit.ng