Rotimi Salami has finally released the trailer for the late Allwell Ademola’s last directorial project

The short clip also captured a scene the late Nollywood actress played in the film expected to hit the cinema in March

Funke Akindele's public support for the project has, however, captured attention as many applauded her

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Rotimi Salami has released a trailer for the late Allwell Ademola's last film titled Kilanko: The Invisible Child.

On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, Rotimi teased fans and followers with what to expect from the film. which is set to be released in the cinemas from March 6.

The short clip featured a touching scene by the late Allwell Ademola, who directed the film before her passing. Other notable actors in the project include Saidi Balogun, Ibrahim Chatta, Foluke Daramola, Biola Adebayo, and Saka Oyetoro.

Funke Akindele supports Allwell Ademola's last movie

In a heartwarming gesture, Funke Akindele, Nigeria's box office queen, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, reshared the trailer on her official Instagram page.

Her post quickly garnered thousands of likes and reactions from fans.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Rotimi Salami called for support from both fans and colleagues as the film prepares for its March 6 cinema debut.

He revealed he produced the film while the late Allwell directed it, emphasising her vision to celebrate the resilience of African women.

The video Funke Akindele shared showing support for Allwell Ademola and Rotimi Salami is below:

Fans applaud Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele’s supportive move stirred emotional reactions online. Legit.ng compiled some of the responses from her followers, read them below

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaces after her death

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the last video posted by Allwell Ademola hours before her unfortunate death had surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital in December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she was singing that 2025 will not see her end and that she will see the end of the year.

