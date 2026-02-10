Big Brother Naija stars Teddy A and Bambam are reportedly facing a rough patch in their marriage.

Social media noticed signs of tension, fueling speculation about their relationship

Bambam and actor Uzor Arukwe’s upcoming romance movie Without You has also drawn public attention

Big Brother Naija power couple, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, and Olawunmi Adenibuyan, known as Bambam, appear to be going through a rough patch in their marriage.

Rumours of trouble first surfaced online after Teddy A shared a solo Christmas photoshoot, sparking speculation that the couple were not on good terms.

Actor Uzor Arukwe under fire as Bambam’s marital issues heat up. Credit: @uzor.arukwe, @bambambestowed

Social media sleuths have since noticed that Teddy A and Bambam have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Teddy A has removed all traces of Bambam from his page, fueling the speculation further.

Adding to the online chatter, some fans believe that Bambam’s role in Omoni Oboli’s hit movie Love in Every Word, which also stars Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe, may have strained the couple’s relationship.

Uzor Arukwe’s involvement in the romance film has placed him under public scrutiny, with some social media users connecting the on-screen chemistry to Bambam and Teddy A’s personal issues.

Amid the tension, the actress announced a new romance movie, “Without You”, starring herself and her colleague Uzor Arukwe, to be released during the Valentine season.

She wrote: “Get Ready to Fall in Love Again Uzor & BamBam Return with a Soundtrack YOUR LOVE for an Upcoming Movie Titled WITHOUT YOU prem. Feb 13th 2026 on IBAKATV YOUTUBE.”

Bambam and Uzor Arukwe’s movie trend

The situation has divided many online, with fans expressing mixed opinions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gripper464 said:

"Wetin una dey find for this internet una go see am."

tossynedee said:

"Enough of my Bammy and this guy Biko. I'm kinda getting scared."

kaka__valerie said:

"We have a Jim iyke and Rita Dominic of our time 😍😍."

empress_uju said:

"Bam Bam you are blessed, it's your season and God has finally remembered you. Everything you have ever dreamed of is here. Don't allow any body born of a woman to take that blessing away from you. Keep shining 🌟, I am rooting for you."

floo_fab sid:

"Y’all relax, this is like Genevieve Nnaji and Ramsey Nouah back then. It’s called acting and maximizing on the attention. Until her husband complains publicly, relax guys. lol 😂😂."

timi_grey said:

"If not for anything, consider Teddy’s feelings."

iam_chinasacharity said:

"Wetin two of una dey find una go see am."

chetasdiary said:

"13th no too far like this 😫😂...cos have been craving this chemistry on screen like semo and goated egusi soup😂😂."

Bambam’s new movie project trends online. Credit: @bambambestowed

