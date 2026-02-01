Regina Chukwu has joined the conversation surrounding the ongoing clash between filmmakers Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele over their different approaches to promoting films

The actress reposted a message from a colleague, urging everyone in the industry to focus on their work without shading others, emphasising that life is turn by turn

Fans have shared mixed reactions to the industry drama, with some calling for peace, while others defended both filmmakers

Nollywood actress Regina Chukwu has joined the ongoing conversation surrounding Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele’s box office clash.

Regina reposted a message from fellow actress Kehinde Olorunyomi Odukoya on Instagram, stating that success in the film industry comes in turns and that everyone should focus on their craft without shading others.

Regina Chukwu reacts to Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele's box office clash. Photo credit: reginachukwu/kunleafo/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kunle Afolayan, during the premiere of his latest movie, explained that he was uninterested in cinema earnings of ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion if they did not translate into at least ₦10 million in personal returns.

His remarks came shortly after Funke Akindele’s film achieved ₦2.4 billion at the Nigerian box office, while Toyin Abraham’s project crossed the ₦1 billion mark.

Although Afolayan did not mention names, the timing of his statement drew attention.

Funke Akindele responded by clarifying that she was not obstructing anyone’s progress and urged her colleagues to avoid jealousy, reminding them that the industry has space for everyone.

The matter escalated further when Afolayan criticised the growing trend of filmmakers using dance skits and social media challenges to promote movies, citing Funke Akindele.

Responding to him, Funke posted a dance video to promote her Behind the Scenes movie shortly after, turning the very method Afolayan condemned into a publicity tool that also served as a subtle jab.

Regina Chukwu shares her thoughts on the ongoing Kunle Afolayan and Funke Akindele's box office controversy. Photo credit: reginachukwu/funkejenifaakindele/kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Regina Chukwu reacts to the ongoing feud in Nollywood

Regina Chukwu’s repost explained the need for unity, noting that whether one is a dancer, a comedian, or a boaster, success will eventually come to all.

“N5 billion. N1 billion. Life is turn by turn. The dancer, the boaster, the comedian. Everybody will be alright in this industry. Do the one you can do without shading anyone”.

Agreeing to the post, Regina Chukwu wrote:

"Well said 🤌 @kehindeolorunyomi"

Her agreement with Kehinde Olorunyomi’s words reinforced the message that the industry thrives when filmmakers concentrate on their strengths rather than criticising others.

Check out Regina Chukwu's post below:

Netizens react to Regina Chukwu's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tebbybola said:

"I just wish you all can stop misunderstanding and reading too many reasons in what others says, I for one don tire of the way you people fight each other unnecessarily. I pray peace reign among you all🙏"

@ruks_ade commented:

"The problem is comprehension, no one shaded anybody, but e be like una no just like una sef for that industry and always waiting for opportunity to shade people"

@aryke_tee reacted:

"Can you people rest??? Cos he never insulted anyone but rather talking to the film distributors that they can't be taking so much and still expect film owners to be doing content to sell again!! Is comprehension you people's problem or what??"

@yeeye_creatives wrote:

"It's just like bringing someone efforts down ..then using style to praise the person again ...so people can say ...ko mean e beee...ologbon lo le ye ...I see what our brother did there😂"

@mariam_thediva said:

"But this person is not shading anyone, i feel what he said is the fact about what's really happening abi their is another video again that y'all watched."

@hazantemitope commented:

"Fact❤️❤️❤️❤️FUNKE this FUNKE that kilode as if she's holding anybody down not to fly. That's pure evil, wickedness and jealousy in highest order it's so obvious. In fact I salute her she's strong"

Regina Chukwu mourns late colleague Oloto

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Regina Chukwu announced the death of another actor, Oloto, who worked with her on several projects.

In a post on her Instagram page, she shared that Oloto played the role of her father-in-law in her movie, Ole.

She recounted how Oloto helped her in her acting career and mentioned that he was the one who advised her to learn how to do makeup while she was still working towards becoming famous.

The actress also shared that Oloto introduced her to the late actor Sisi Quadri so she could perfect her skills with him. She thanked Oloto for his contributions to movies such as Ole, Update, and Legal Wife.

Source: Legit.ng