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University of Ibadan Graduate Breaks Family Record, Celebrates After Bagging 2 Major Milestones
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University of Ibadan Graduate Breaks Family Record, Celebrates After Bagging 2 Major Milestones

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A graduate of the University of Ibadan displayed his achievements after overcoming several academic challenges
  • He stated that some of his mates mocked him and threw jabs at him because he had not graduated
  • He celebrated becoming the first male graduate in his family after completing his degrees in Education Management

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A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has shared his emotional journey through academic struggles and eventual success on social media.

The young man, identified on Facebook as Samuel, celebrated completing his university education after years of challenges that nearly stopped him.

A graduate of the University of Ibadan has shared his struggles after breaking family record
A UI graduate breaks family records with his recent achievements. Photo credit: Mst Sam Calvary Stories/Facebook
Source: Facebook

He eventually bagged degrees in Education Management Economics/Political Science from the institution.

UI graduate breaks family record with degree

The UI graduate explained that he faced several difficult moments during his time in school, including watching his own students get university admission ahead of him.

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According to him, some of his mates who graduated earlier mocked him and threw hurtful comments at him because of his academic situation.

Read also

University of Ibadan student bags two degrees as he signs out in grand style, shares experience

He expressed gratitude for bagging two degrees, noting that he is the first male graduate in his family.

Sam Calvary Stories said:

"The struggles eventually paid off, now I'm a testament that God's time is never too late, is it seeing my very own students getting admission into universities before me, or some of my mates graduating from universities throwing jabs at me, or the frustrating part where observation, teaching practice, practicum and even project almost deter my determinations... But here I am, bagging two degrees B.Ed/B.Sc Education Management Economics/Political Science... First male graduate in my family... It can only be God."

Reactions as UI graduate flaunts two milestones

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

Kareem Aminat said:

"Congratulations to my son's mentor."

Ifeoluwa Adeniyi said:

"Congratulations Aburo. Greater heights on the way."

Olori Adunni said:

"Congratulations my troublesome brother."

GO LD said:

"Congratulations master Samuel.Its actually funny dis man taught me in jss 1.A very big congratulations sir."

See his Facebook celebration post below:

Read also

University of Ibadan student bags master’s degree at 24, shares what he hopes to achieve at 40

UI graduate flaunts academic achievement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a brilliant Nigerian lady from the University of Ibadan went viral on social media after sharing her academic achievement with her followers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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