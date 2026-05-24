Nollywood actor Yul Edochie spoke about his first marriage to May Edochie

In a recent post, the filmmaker recounted the first moment he saw the businesswoman

He also went on to share his relationship philosophy that ignited massive debate online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has opened up about how he met his estranged wife, May Edochie.

During a recent appearance on the popular Honest Bunch Podcast, the filmmaker revealed that he married May at the young age of 22.

Yul Edochie shares untold story of meeting estranged wife. Credit: @mayyuledochie, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He recalled that their paths first crossed while he was writing his GCE exams, as they were both in the same exam centre.

In his words:

“I got married to May when I was 22 years old. We met when I was writing GCE. We were in the same centre.”

Beyond recounting their beginnings, Edochie also shared his philosophy on relationships. He emphasised that men should not lose themselves completely in love, stressing the importance of setting boundaries.

“They no dey mumu for woman. No! You must set boundaries,” he said. Explaining further, he noted that “Mumu na anything wey she do, you take am. Anything wey she do, you take am, ‘Ah, I love her (Judy).’ But, no, you must set boundaries.”

The conversation later shifted to his controversial marriage to Judy Austin. One of the hosts asked whether he had consulted May before taking Judy as a second wife, a question that reignited discussions around his personal life and choices.

This version keeps the story straightforward, news‑like, and engaging while highlighting the key quotes and context.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie joined the growing list of celebrities who spoke out on the ongoing marital crisis involving media personality Frank Edoho.

In a recent post on Elon Musk’s X platform, Edochie stirred controversy with what many have described as “controversial advice” to men facing infidelity in marriage.

He argued that once a man discovers his wife is cheating, the only option is to leave immediately, warning that forgiveness would make the man appear weak.

Quoting his words:

“Once you find out your wife is cheating on you, leave her immediately. Men, stop tolerating nonsense all in the name of marriage. Don’t negotiate anything with her. Don’t condone. Don’t discuss with her boyfriend. Let her go quickly.

And move on. If you forgive her and continue, you have confirmed to her that you’re a weak man. Danger looms for you. That decision will come back later to hunt you. Women deal mercilessly with weak men.”

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

home443_ said:

"She no go still reply you. Silence all the way."

celina_onah_ said:

"Her silence is indeed a weapon..she kept quiet yet uncle cannot just move on😂."

onyiimodel said:

"Mumu man, you want to trend with Mays name again? Better enter house. Ewu Gambia."

ginika_jenny11

"Men too deserve to live. Why should our men not speak . All you evul women na ogun go kpai all of una. Our Men must LIVE🙌🙌🙌."

v_s_collection_674630058

"May has thought us all that silence is the best weapon."

teddy_berri

"She’s not going to respond. She didn’t then, she won’t now."

ginika_jenny11 said:

"I am happy he is about to speak👏👏👏👏 you made the world feel she was a saint. Speak Sir👏👏👏."

Yul Edochie speaks on first meeting with estranged wife. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, had shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng