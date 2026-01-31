Kunle Afolayan claimed he is uninterested in the "billions" being celebrated at the box office if the filmmaker’s take-home pay remains low

Funke Akindele took to her social media to warn her colleague against jealousy, insisting that the sky is wide enough

The drama unfolded just as Funke Akindele’s latest project, Behind The Scenes, hit a historic N2.4 billion

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has appeared to respond to a recent statement made by her colleague, Kunle Afolayan

Afolayan, on Thursday, January 30, had said he was not interested in ₦1 billion or ₦2 billion in cinema earnings if he could not personally make at least ₦10 million from such success.

Although he did not mention any names, the timing of his remarks caught attention.

The actor's statement came at a period when the Nigerian film industry is enjoying record-breaking box-office performances, with some filmmakers celebrating historic milestones.

Funke Akindele’s latest project, Behind the Scenes, has reportedly grossed an impressive ₦2.4 billion at the Nigerian box office. Around the same time, Toyin Abraham’s directorial debut, Oversabi Aunty, crossed the ₦1 billion mark.

While the filmmaker did not clarify his position further, the conversation took another turn when Funke Akindele shared a strongly worded message online.

In what many fans interpreted as a response, Funke made it clear that she was not responsible for anyone else’s struggles or limitations in the industry.

“I’m not the one hindering your progress,” she wrote.

She went on to advise that if someone cannot compete directly or collaborate successfully, they should focus on creating their own path rather than dwelling on others’ achievements.

She added:

“If you can’t beat them or join them, create your own path. No allow jealousy burn you. The sky is so big for everybody to fly.”

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's post.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@gomezespn stated:

"I'm sure she didn't watch the interview. Kunle Afolayan didn't condemn her method of promotion."

@eonyeokeh commented:

"Kunle Afolayan didn't really say anything bad about Funke Akindele. Her name came to mind easily and he mentioned her. It was suppose to be a general statement and opinion. Really don't know why she is reacting this way. Except there are things not known to the public."

@mr_chiboi noted:

"Kunle’s points hit different Making films should be about storytelling and impact, not just dancing for hype or chasing numbers that don’t benefit the creators. Box office flexes mean little if the filmmakers don’t see real gains. Funke’s energy shows the hustle is real, but the system needs fixing."

